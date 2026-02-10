 Pune Metro Phase 2 Moves Forward; Bids Invited For 14 Stations On Lines 4B And 4C
Pune Metro Phase 2 Moves Forward; Bids Invited For 14 Stations On Lines 4B And 4C

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 06:03 PM IST
Pune Metro Phase 2 Moves Forward; Bids Invited For 14 Stations On Lines 4B And 4C

Pune: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has invited bids for detailed design consultancy for a total of 14 elevated metro stations under Pune Metro Phase 2. The work covers 10 stations on Line 4B (Hadapsar–Loni) and 4 stations on Line 4C (Hadapsar–Saswad).

According to officials, the bids will be opened on March 5, 2026, marking a key step forward in the expansion of the metro network towards the rapidly growing eastern and southeastern suburbs of the city.

Line 4B, stretching 11.35 km from Hadapsar to Loni Kalbhor, will include the following stations: Hadapsar Phata, Hadapsar Bus Depot, Akashwani-Hadapsar, Laxmi Colony, Stud Farm, Manjari Phata, Draksha Baug, Toll Naka, Wak Vasti, and Loni Kalbhor.

Officials said the appointment of a detailed design consultant is crucial before civil construction begins, as it will finalise station architecture, structural planning, passenger movement design, and integration with surrounding road networks.

The two corridors are expected to significantly improve connectivity for residents of the Hadapsar, Manjari, Fursungi, Loni Kalbhor and Saswad Road areas, which have witnessed rapid residential and industrial growth over the past decade.

With the bid process now underway, Maha-Metro has moved a step closer to taking Phase 2 of the Pune Metro from planning to execution.

