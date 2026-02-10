 Nashik: Narendra Chhajed Re-Elected President Of District Table Tennis Association
After the election results, President Chhajed stated that from this year onwards, inter-school tournaments, state veterans’ tournaments, and state ranking tournaments will be organised

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Narendra Chhajed Re-Elected President Of District Table Tennis Association | Sourced

Nashik: The five-yearly elections of the District Table Tennis Association were held unopposed. Narendra Chhajed was re-elected unopposed as President. Rajesh Bharvirkar and Milind Kachole were elected as Vice Presidents. Shekhar Bhandari was elected as Secretary, while Abhishek Chhajed was elected as Treasurer.


The Executive Committee members include Alka Kulkarni, Sanjay Vasant, Vaibhav Joshi, and Suhas Agharkar. Rishikesh Palve was selected as a co-opted member.

After the election results, President Chhajed stated that from this year onwards, inter-school tournaments, state veterans’ tournaments, and state ranking tournaments will be organised. He also mentioned plans to conduct training programs in Nashik for developing qualified referees for table tennis in the state, as well as special coaching camps for young and upcoming players.

The election process was conducted under the supervision of Election Officer Advocate Zulkarnaain Jagirdar. Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association President Pravin Lunkad, Vice Presidents Ashish Bodas and Mahendra Chiplunkar, Nashik Gymkhana General Secretary Radheshyam Mundada, Vice President Nitin Modak, Rakesh Ghadgepatil, Prapurika Joshi, Hira Kaurani, and others extended their congratulations.

