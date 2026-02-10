Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane Flags Delay In Hajj Medical Screenings

MP Bajrang Sonawane | File Photo

Beed: Pilgrims from Ambajogai and surrounding areas planning to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage in 2026 are facing serious difficulties due to delays in the mandatory medical examination process. Raising concern over the issue, Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane has submitted a written representation to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav and Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, urging immediate corrective measures.

As per government guidelines, medical examinations of Hajj pilgrims are to be conducted at Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital (SRTGRMC), Ambajogai. However, the process has stalled, as the ID and password required for the Health Department’s online registration system are currently available only with the District Civil Surgeon. This administrative hurdle has prevented the start of medical screenings at the Ambajogai facility.

Due to the delay, more than 100 pilgrims from Ambajogai town and nearby areas are being compelled to make repeated visits to the district hospital to complete medical formalities. Many of them are elderly, and frequent travel is causing physical strain as well as mental distress. The district hospital is already overburdened and has limited facilities, further adding to the inconvenience faced by the pilgrims.

Sonawane pointed out that SRTGRMC, Ambajogai, has adequate medical infrastructure, specialist doctors, trained manpower and administrative capacity to conduct the examinations smoothly. He said the delay is purely administrative and can be resolved immediately by granting the necessary online access to the medical college.

“If the medical examinations are started at Ambajogai, it will provide great relief to the pilgrims,” Sonawane said. He warned that Hajj medical screenings must be completed within a stipulated time frame and that delays could result in several pilgrims being deprived of the opportunity to undertake the pilgrimage.

Seeking urgent action, Sonawane urged the authorities to immediately provide the required ID and password for online registration to SRTGRMC, Ambajogai, and issue clear instructions to commence the medical examination process at the college without further delay.