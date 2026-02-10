Pune Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Delivers Baby Alone At Home In Nana Peth; ‘Father’ Arrested | Representative Image

Pune: A shocking incident has come to light in the Nana Peth area of the city on Tuesday, where a 15-year-old minor girl gave birth to a child while she was alone at home. A case has been registered at the Samarth Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate), and the young man accused of assaulting the minor under the pretext of marriage has been arrested.

According to the police, the victim's father passed away when she was young, after which her mother remarried. The girl and her brother lived with their paternal aunt in Nana Peth. Since the family members were often out for work, she was frequently home alone.

On January 31, the victim’s married elder sister came to visit. She noticed bloodstains on the floor and in the kitchen. Growing suspicious, she searched the house and discovered a newborn infant on the windowsill.

Upon questioning, the minor girl confessed that she had delivered the baby herself and cut the umbilical cord. Fearing social stigma and defamation, the family initially decided not to disclose the matter to anyone when they returned home that evening.

However, that same day, the girl's health suddenly deteriorated. She and the newborn were rushed to a private hospital, but due to high treatment costs, the family brought them back home. When their condition worsened again, both were admitted to a hospital in the Camp area.

After being confided in by her elder sister, the girl revealed the entire ordeal. She had been in a relationship with Adil Farooq Sheikh (24) for a year. In March 2025, he established physical relations with her after promising marriage, which resulted in pregnancy.

Despite knowing that the girl was a minor, the accused maintained the relationship. As a result, a case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012. The Samarth Police have arrested the accused, and further investigation is underway.