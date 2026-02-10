 Pune Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Delivers Baby Alone At Home In Nana Peth; ‘Father’ Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Delivers Baby Alone At Home In Nana Peth; ‘Father’ Arrested

Pune Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Delivers Baby Alone At Home In Nana Peth; ‘Father’ Arrested

According to the police, the victim's father passed away when she was young, after which her mother remarried. The girl and her brother lived with their paternal aunt in Nana Peth. Since the family members were often out for work, she was frequently home alone

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Pune Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Delivers Baby Alone At Home In Nana Peth; ‘Father’ Arrested | Representative Image

Pune: A shocking incident has come to light in the Nana Peth area of the city on Tuesday, where a 15-year-old minor girl gave birth to a child while she was alone at home. A case has been registered at the Samarth Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate), and the young man accused of assaulting the minor under the pretext of marriage has been arrested.

According to the police, the victim's father passed away when she was young, after which her mother remarried. The girl and her brother lived with their paternal aunt in Nana Peth. Since the family members were often out for work, she was frequently home alone.

On January 31, the victim’s married elder sister came to visit. She noticed bloodstains on the floor and in the kitchen. Growing suspicious, she searched the house and discovered a newborn infant on the windowsill.

Upon questioning, the minor girl confessed that she had delivered the baby herself and cut the umbilical cord. Fearing social stigma and defamation, the family initially decided not to disclose the matter to anyone when they returned home that evening.

FPJ Shorts
Edelweiss Net Profit Jumps 74% YoY To ₹270 Crore In Q3 FY26, Aided By Strong Operating Momentum
Edelweiss Net Profit Jumps 74% YoY To ₹270 Crore In Q3 FY26, Aided By Strong Operating Momentum
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
'What Kind Of Joke Is This?' Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Reflects On Pakistan's 'U-Turn' To Play Against Team India At ICC T20 World Cup | Video
'What Kind Of Joke Is This?' Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Reflects On Pakistan's 'U-Turn' To Play Against Team India At ICC T20 World Cup | Video
BCCI Restricts Team India Players From Staying With Families During ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Reports
BCCI Restricts Team India Players From Staying With Families During ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Reports
Read Also
Pune: Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple To Remain Closed During Mahashivratri For Safety & Development...
article-image

However, that same day, the girl's health suddenly deteriorated. She and the newborn were rushed to a private hospital, but due to high treatment costs, the family brought them back home. When their condition worsened again, both were admitted to a hospital in the Camp area.

After being confided in by her elder sister, the girl revealed the entire ordeal. She had been in a relationship with Adil Farooq Sheikh (24) for a year. In March 2025, he established physical relations with her after promising marriage, which resulted in pregnancy.

Despite knowing that the girl was a minor, the accused maintained the relationship. As a result, a case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012. The Samarth Police have arrested the accused, and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PM Narendra Modi Calls Senior Leader Sharad Pawar To Enquire About Health After...
Pune: PM Narendra Modi Calls Senior Leader Sharad Pawar To Enquire About Health After...
Pune: PMPML Announces Special Bus Arrangements For SSC, HSC Students During Board Exams
Pune: PMPML Announces Special Bus Arrangements For SSC, HSC Students During Board Exams
Pune Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Delivers Baby Alone At Home In Nana Peth; ‘Father’ Arrested
Pune Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Delivers Baby Alone At Home In Nana Peth; ‘Father’ Arrested
Pune’s Yerawada Mental Hospital To Get ICU and Operation Theatre For Emergency Care
Pune’s Yerawada Mental Hospital To Get ICU and Operation Theatre For Emergency Care
Pune BJP Corporator Raghvendra Mankar Pledges Monthly Honorarium, Allowances To Mayor’s Fund To...
Pune BJP Corporator Raghvendra Mankar Pledges Monthly Honorarium, Allowances To Mayor’s Fund To...