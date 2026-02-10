Pune: PMPML Announces Special Bus Arrangements For SSC, HSC Students During Board Exams | Sourced

Pune: With the Class 12 (HSC) examinations beginning on February 10 and the Class 10 (SSC) exams starting from February 20, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has introduced special travel arrangements for students appearing for the board exams. The move is aimed at ensuring safe, smooth and stress-free commuting during the examination period.

According to PMPML officials, students holding valid bus passes will be allowed to travel between their homes and exam centres without purchasing separate tickets throughout the exam schedule. This facility is expected to help students avoid last-minute problems and reach their centres on time.

To further support students, PMPML has also allowed SSC and HSC candidates to board buses from the front entrance during the exam period. This step is intended to save time and give students priority, especially during peak travel hours when buses are overcrowded.

In addition, PMPML will deploy officers and supervisory staff at busy bus stops to ensure that students appearing for exams receive priority assistance. Officials also stated that if schools inform the transport body in advance about large numbers of students travelling from certain localities, extra buses will be arranged on those routes to manage the crowd effectively.

A senior PMPML official urged students and parents to make full use of these facilities, stating that the initiative is part of PMPML’s effort to reduce travel stress and help students focus on their examinations.

Students have welcomed the decision, saying it will make a meaningful difference during the exam period. With buses often overcrowded and time being crucial during board exams, the facility of priority boarding and travel using existing bus passes is expected to help students reach their centres on time and stay focused on their studies instead of worrying about transportation.