 14-Hour Water Cut In Pune On Thursday, PMC Issues Alert; Check Affected Areas
e-Paper Get App
HomePune14-Hour Water Cut In Pune On Thursday, PMC Issues Alert; Check Affected Areas

14-Hour Water Cut In Pune On Thursday, PMC Issues Alert; Check Affected Areas

The shutdown is being implemented to carry out essential repair and technical upgrade work at the Vadgaon Water Purification Centre. During this period, water pumping will be completely stopped, which will affect supply across large residential zones

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
14-Hour Water Cut In Pune On Thursday, PMC Issues Alert; Check Affected Areas | Representative Photo

Pune: Residents of South Pune will face a major water supply disruption on Thursday, February 12, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a 14-hour complete water cut in several parts of the city. The PMC Water Supply Department said that water supply will also remain delayed and at low pressure on Friday morning.

The shutdown is being implemented to carry out essential repair and technical upgrade work at the Vadgaon Water Purification Centre. During this period, water pumping will be completely stopped, which will affect supply across large residential zones.

Read Also
Pune: Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple To Remain Closed During Mahashivratri For Safety & Development...
article-image

Why the Water Supply Is Being Stopped?

According to PMC officials, the following work will be carried out:

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Of Left Leaders Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 'Shooting' Video
Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Of Left Leaders Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 'Shooting' Video
US: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say
US: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say
'Either Mr Naravane Is Lying, Or It Is Penguin': Rahul Gandhi Questions Publisher’s Claim Over Alleged Leak Of Ex-Indian Army Chief’s Unpublished Memoir
'Either Mr Naravane Is Lying, Or It Is Penguin': Rahul Gandhi Questions Publisher’s Claim Over Alleged Leak Of Ex-Indian Army Chief’s Unpublished Memoir
SLAT 2026: SLS Nagpur First Merit List Out; Check Direct Link Here
SLAT 2026: SLS Nagpur First Merit List Out; Check Direct Link Here

- Technical upgrades to the first stage of the Vadgaon Water Purification Centre

- Installation of a shut-off plate on the main pipeline

- Addition of three new water distribution points

Due to this work, the water supply must be suspended for the entire day on Thursday.

Areas Affected by the Water Cut

In the Sinhagad Road area, water will not be available in Hingane, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhayari, Ambegaon Plateau, Ambegaon Khurd, and Ambegaon Budruk.

In the Satara Road and Katraj belt, the affected areas include Dhankawadi, Katraj village, Dattanagar, the Bharti Vidyapeeth campus, Santoshnagar, Balajinagar, and Sukhsagar Nagar.

In other parts of South Pune, water supply will also remain suspended in Kondhwa Budruk, Yewalewadi, Sahakarnagar Sector 2, Ambedkarnagar, Tilaknagar, Date Stop, the Sachchai Mata Tank Complex, Wonder City, Morebagh, Rajas Society, Utkarsh Society, Varkhedenagar, and Prabhag 41.

The PMC has urged residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and use water carefully until the supply is fully restored.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

14-Hour Water Cut In Pune On Thursday, PMC Issues Alert; Check Affected Areas
14-Hour Water Cut In Pune On Thursday, PMC Issues Alert; Check Affected Areas
Who Is Sarang Lakhanee? All You Need To Know About Supriya Sule's Daughter Revati's Fiancé
Who Is Sarang Lakhanee? All You Need To Know About Supriya Sule's Daughter Revati's Fiancé
Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Chief Stable, Recovering Well, Says Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic...
Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Chief Stable, Recovering Well, Says Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic...
Pune: Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple To Remain Closed During Mahashivratri For Safety & Development...
Pune: Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple To Remain Closed During Mahashivratri For Safety & Development...
Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Visits Sharad Pawar In Pune Hospital With Sons Parth & Jay - WATCH
Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Visits Sharad Pawar In Pune Hospital With Sons Parth & Jay - WATCH