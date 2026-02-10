14-Hour Water Cut In Pune On Thursday, PMC Issues Alert; Check Affected Areas | Representative Photo

Pune: Residents of South Pune will face a major water supply disruption on Thursday, February 12, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a 14-hour complete water cut in several parts of the city. The PMC Water Supply Department said that water supply will also remain delayed and at low pressure on Friday morning.

The shutdown is being implemented to carry out essential repair and technical upgrade work at the Vadgaon Water Purification Centre. During this period, water pumping will be completely stopped, which will affect supply across large residential zones.

Why the Water Supply Is Being Stopped?

According to PMC officials, the following work will be carried out:

- Technical upgrades to the first stage of the Vadgaon Water Purification Centre

- Installation of a shut-off plate on the main pipeline

- Addition of three new water distribution points

Due to this work, the water supply must be suspended for the entire day on Thursday.

Areas Affected by the Water Cut

In the Sinhagad Road area, water will not be available in Hingane, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhayari, Ambegaon Plateau, Ambegaon Khurd, and Ambegaon Budruk.

In the Satara Road and Katraj belt, the affected areas include Dhankawadi, Katraj village, Dattanagar, the Bharti Vidyapeeth campus, Santoshnagar, Balajinagar, and Sukhsagar Nagar.

In other parts of South Pune, water supply will also remain suspended in Kondhwa Budruk, Yewalewadi, Sahakarnagar Sector 2, Ambedkarnagar, Tilaknagar, Date Stop, the Sachchai Mata Tank Complex, Wonder City, Morebagh, Rajas Society, Utkarsh Society, Varkhedenagar, and Prabhag 41.

The PMC has urged residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and use water carefully until the supply is fully restored.