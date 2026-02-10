Pune Division Implements Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System Called Kavach To Boost Railway Safety |

Pune Division of Central Railway has made significant headway in implementing Kavach, India’s indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, underlining its focus on strengthening rail safety and improving operational reliability.

As part of the ongoing rollout, non-signalling Kavach trials have been successfully completed on over 295 km of the division’s total 700 km route length. The trials covered key sections including Pune–Kolhapur and Daund–Manmad (DD–MMR), marking an important milestone towards full-scale deployment of the system across the division.

Under Kavach Phase-II, installation work has been completed at three stations, Padhegaon, Belapur and Rahuri. Meanwhile, installation activities are currently underway on the Daund–Yeola section. Strengthening the telecom backbone required for Kavach, 53 towers have been erected so far out of the planned 123.

Loco Kavach Installed at PADX for the First Time

In line with Railway Board directives to expedite onboard Kavach installation, Pune Division achieved a major breakthrough with the successful installation of Loco Kavach at PADX (Pune Diesel & Electric Loco Shed).

The work began on November 12, 2025, and was completed by November 30, 2025, within just 18 days. During this period, four WAP-7 locomotives — 37345, 39049, 39005 and 37726 were equipped with Kavach. The process involved material inspection, installation, and detailed testing before the locomotives were cleared for traffic service.

Strengthening Rail Safety

Railway Officials said the steady progress in deploying Kavach across infrastructure and rolling stock reflects Pune Division’s proactive approach to adopting advanced safety technologies, aimed at ensuring safer, faster and more reliable train operations for both passengers and freight.

What are the safety Features of Kavach ?

An additional layer of protection to mitigate Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) incidents

Automatic braking to prevent collisions

Overspeed protection with brakes applied automatically if speed limits are exceeded

In-cab display of signal aspects and movement authority, especially useful during foggy conditions

Automatic horn activation while approaching level crossings

Multi-vendor interoperability, preventing monopoly

Centralised real-time monitoring of train movements through the Kavach Network Management System (NMS)

