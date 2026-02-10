 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahakali Chandi 11-Kundi Yag Held To Seek Protection From Climate Threats
More than 12,000 devotees participated in the five-hour-long yag, which was conducted on 11 kundas in two batches. Over 700 volunteers of the Kendra planned the event for nearly 30 days and provided services throughout the programme

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahakali Chandi 11-Kundi Yag Held To Seek Protection From Climate Threats | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Swami Samarth Seva Kendra organised a Mahakali Chandi 11-Kundi yag at Swami Vivekanand College Ground here on Monday, with the aim of seeking protection for humanity from challenges posed by global warming, climate change and related threats.

More than 12,000 devotees participated in the five-hour-long yag, which was conducted on 11 kundas in two batches. Over 700 volunteers of the Kendra planned the event for nearly 30 days and provided services throughout the programme.

During the Mahakali Chandi yag, the Durga Saptashati Path was recited in Sanskrit. The Kendra regularly organises such yags for the purification of the body, mind, intellect and environment, and conducts special rituals on various festivals. This was the first time that the Mahakali Chandi yag was performed on Kalashtami.

After the yag, the head of the Swami Samarth Seva Kendra, Dindori, Annasaheb More Maharaj, addressed the devotees and offered guidance on various issues. He said Indian culture is passed down through generations and stressed the need to make children aware of its significance.

“Several vrats and rituals in Indian culture are not superstitions but have scientific value. As the scientific approach has diminished, the younger generation is unaware of their importance,” More Maharaj said.

Devotees were served prasad of shira and masala bhaat. The Kendra prepared 1,700 kg of shira and 1,700 kg of bhaat for the occasion. Volunteers rendered services in batches during the event. In addition, essential articles for livelihood were distributed to more than 450 needy people.

