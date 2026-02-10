‘This Is An Accident’: Ramdas Athawale Rules Out Rohit Pawar’s 'Conspiracy' Claims In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, But Seeks Probe Into Aircraft Clearance |

Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday, February 10, rejected the 'conspiracy' claims made by National Congress Party (Sharadchand Pawar) NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar over Ajit Dada's aircraft crash in Baramati. Though the Union Minister demanded an investigation in the case, he ruled out any foul play as claimed by Rohit Pawar.

While speaking to the media, he demanded an investigation, saying that serious questions had emerged regarding the aircraft involved in the incident. Referring to claims that the company operating the plane was under a ban, he asked how the aircraft was permitted to function. “If there was a ban on the company, how did the aircraft operate? How did it receive clearance to take off from the airport? These issues must be investigated,” he stated.

He further added that any officials found responsible for lapses should face strict action. However, in the end, he also added that there was no fould play and said that, "This is an accident."

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28 in Baramati. According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai to Baramati, died in the crash.

Rohit Pawar's Explosive Statments Over Ajit Pawar's Death

While addressing the press conferences, Rohit Pawar said, "Ajit Pawar's plane crash could be a part of the conspiracy. We also investigated some things about Ajit Pawar's accident. A book states that if you want to kill a person, the easiest way is to kill that person's driver. The day before the accident, Dada was supposed to come to Pune from Mumbai by car in the evening. At that time, the convoy had also started. But why did Dada not leave by car? Ajit Dada was supposed to meet a big leader." He later added that Ajit Dada's plane crash incident "still feels like a nightmare".