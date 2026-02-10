'VSR Flight Was Not In Good Condition...' NCP's Amol Mitkari Meets Maharashtra CM; Seeks Detail Probe Into Ajit Pawar's Death In Baramati Plane Crash

IANS X Account

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Amol Mitkari on Tuesday said party workers have urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister to order a thorough and transparent investigation into the recent flight crash involving senior leader Ajit Pawar, calling the incident deeply shocking and emotionally devastating for the state’s political leadership.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) MLC Amol Mitkari says, ''We, all the workers of the Nationalist Congress Party, met the Chief Minister. The VSR flight was not in good condition and is not given to any VIP. We have… pic.twitter.com/lASSxtXjXI — IANS (@ians_india) February 10, 2026

Mitkari told IANS that NCP workers had met the Maharashtra Chief Minister on January 28 to raise concerns over the circumstances surrounding the crash. According to him, the aircraft involved was reportedly in poor condition and was not meant to be used for VIP travel. He alleged that despite this, the flight was undertaken, leading to the tragic incident.

Mitkari said the delegation requested a detailed probe into several unanswered questions. “We have asked when Dada boarded the flight, who was travelling with him, and how the bodies were recovered. There are serious doubts because while six people were said to be on board, only five bodies were reportedly found,” he said, adding that the party wants complete clarity on every aspect of the crash.

He said the Chief Minister appeared visibly emotional during the meeting, describing Ajit Pawar as a close associate and one of his strongest political supports. “The Chief Minister has lost a good friend. Dada was a major pillar for him. Naturally, the loss has affected him deeply,” Mitkari said.

According to him, the Chief Minister assured the delegation that a comprehensive investigation would be carried out. While a CID probe has already been initiated, Mitkari said the party expects a deeper inquiry to establish the full sequence of events and remove any lingering doubts.

Mitkari also paid tribute to Ajit Pawar, calling him a leader who had guided many within the party and contributed significantly to Maharashtra’s political landscape. He added that the state owed it to the late leader to ensure that the truth behind the crash was brought to light.

“The death of such a senior leader should not remain a mystery. The people of Maharashtra deserve to know exactly what happened,” he said.

In an earlier interview also said 'Mitkari said, “If a Rs 50 crore insurance policy was taken out, and the pilot was changed at the last minute -- was he hypnotised? Was he offered a bribe? In many places, suicide bombers are used via hypnosis. Similarly, Ajmal Kasab was sent for a terrorist attack, and a similar method was used during the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. Was the pilot sent after being hypnotised?”

MLC Mitkari also claimed, “This is a major question because the pilot never issued a ‘MAYDAY’ call. After takeoff, he could have reached Pune in a short time, but he didn’t. Therefore, we have huge suspicions regarding the VSR company. Did they force the pilot to commit this act after securing a Rs 50 crore insurance? This must be investigated!”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/