'It Fulfils Dada's Dream': Indapur To Get Industrial Boost As Cabinet Approves 1000 Acres For MIDC, Maha Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Thanks CM Fadnavis |

In a major development for industrial growth in Pune district, the Maharashtra cabinet has approved the transfer of 1000 acres of land in Ratnapuri Mal in Indapur for the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. The decision is expected to create large scale employment opportunities and boost regional industrial activity.

Reacting to the announcement, Maharshtra's Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, shared an emotional message on the social media platform X, highlighting his long standing vision for the region.

Sunetra Pawar Recalls Ajit Pawar’s Vision For Indapur

Sunetra Pawar said Ajit Pawar shared a deep and unbreakable bond with the soil and people of Indapur. She said it was his long held dream that the youth of the region should have access to better employment opportunities and that the taluka should witness fresh momentum through industrial development.

She expressed satisfaction over the cabinet decision and thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with other cabinet members for supporting the proposal.

According to her statement, the decision goes beyond an administrative move and represents a concrete step towards fulfilling a long standing developmental vision for the region.

Focus On Jobs, Entrepreneurship And Rural Economy

The primary aim of the project is to create employment opportunities for thousands of young people across Indapur, Baramati and other parts of Pune district. Officials believe the industrial push will also strengthen local entrepreneurship and encourage small and medium businesses to grow around new industrial units.

Experts say industrial corridors often create indirect employment through logistics, services and local supply chains, which could benefit rural households and small businesses in surrounding areas.

Regional Development Gains Momentum

The decision is being seen as part of a broader effort to accelerate industrialisation beyond major cities and create balanced regional development. With land now being transferred to MIDC, groundwork for future industrial projects is expected to begin in phases.

Local leaders and residents are expected to closely watch how quickly industries are set up and how soon employment opportunities begin to materialise on the ground.