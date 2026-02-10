Mumbai News: JJ Hospital Restores Mobility Of 74-Year-Old Man With Successful Knee Replacement Surgery

Elderly Girgaum resident walks within a day of surgery after affordable knee replacement at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 10: A successful knee replacement surgery at the state-run JJ Hospital has given a new lease of life to a 74-year-old resident of Girgaum, Mumbai, who had been suffering from severe pain in his left knee for the past five years.

Within 24 hours of the surgery, the elderly patient was able to walk again, finally getting relief from years of unbearable pain after expensive private treatment options proved unaffordable.

Years of suffering and failed private treatment

The patient’s condition had worsened significantly over the last year, leaving him completely unable to walk. During this period, he sought treatment at several private hospitals, where doctors advised complex surgical procedures involving extremely high costs. The repeated financial burden and uncertainty left the patient mentally distressed, forcing him to abandon further private treatment.

Approach at JJ Hospital

Eventually, the patient approached the government-run JJ Hospital for help. He consulted Dr Nadir Shah, head of the orthopaedics department, who chose a careful and patient-centric approach instead of rushing into surgery.

Following the instructions of hospital dean Dr Ajay Bhandarwar and under the guidance of medical superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase, a detailed clinical evaluation and radiological investigations were carried out. The patient’s age, physical condition and overall health were carefully assessed before finalising a balanced and practical surgical plan.

Successful surgery and recovery

The surgery was conducted last week and it was successful. “The primary objective of the treatment team was not just to perform surgery, but to ensure minimal pain, faster recovery and affordable care. As per the planned approach, the patient successfully underwent total knee replacement surgery,” said Dr Shah.

He added that the fact that the patient is now able to walk with minimal pain the very next day stands as evidence of precise surgical technique and effective post-operative management.

Public healthcare effectiveness

Dr Shah stated that while government hospitals may have limited resources, proper planning, experience and teamwork can deliver outcomes comparable to those of any private hospital. This case once again highlights the quality of advanced and compassionate medical care available in public healthcare institutions.

