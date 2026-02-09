Bhiwandi Tragedy: High-Speed KTM Bike Crashes Into Car On Swargiya Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover, Senior JJ Hospital Doctor Escapes Unhurt

A mangled sports bike and damaged car block traffic on the Bhiwandi flyover after a speeding rider slammed into a vehicle carrying a Mumbai neurosurgeon | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Feb 09: A major road accident was reported once again on the Swargiya Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover in Bhiwandi, raising fresh concerns over speeding and reckless driving on the busy stretch. This time, a high-speed KTM sports bike rammed head-on into a car carrying a senior neurosurgeon from Mumbai’s JJ Hospital.

High-speed collision on flyover

According to preliminary information, Dr Mazhar Khan Mulla, a neurosurgeon at JJ Hospital, was travelling to Bhiwandi for personal work on Sunday. He was seated in his Swift Dzire car, which was being driven by his driver from Mumbai towards Bhiwandi.

As the vehicle had just begun ascending the Swargiya Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover, a KTM sports bike approaching from the Bhiwandi side reportedly overtook two to three vehicles at high speed while heading towards the bypass.

Biker loses control

Eyewitnesses said the biker lost control due to excessive speed, causing the motorcycle to skid and crash directly into the oncoming car with tremendous force.

The impact was so severe that both airbags of the car were deployed instantly, saving the doctor and his driver from serious injuries. However, the car sustained extensive damage to its front portion.

Biker seriously injured

The biker, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was rushed for medical treatment. The front portion of the KTM bike was completely damaged, indicating the intensity of the crash.

Police investigation underway

Upon receiving information about the accident, officials from the Shanti Nagar Police Station promptly reached the spot. The police conducted a panchnama, cleared traffic congestion on the flyover, and initiated further investigation into the incident.

Shanti Nagar police officials confirmed that the case is under investigation and said that preliminary findings point towards overspeeding and dangerous overtaking as the likely causes of the accident. Further action will be taken after reviewing CCTV footage and recording statements of witnesses.

The incident once again highlights the recurring accidents on the Swargiya Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover and the urgent need for stricter traffic enforcement to prevent such mishaps.

