Mumbai Crime: Navghar Police Book 2 Builders For Alleged ₹2.55 Crore Flat Sale Fraud In Mulund Redevelopment Project

Mumbai, Feb 10: The Navghar police have registered a case against two builder-partners of Amardeep Construction Company for allegedly cheating the firm of Rs 2.55 crore by illegally selling flats and misappropriating the proceeds. The accused have been identified as Kamlesh Damji Minat and Premji Velji Patel.

Complaint by firm partner

The case has been filed on the complaint of another partner of the firm, builder Jeram Jetha Gami, 62, a resident of Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

Formation of firm and project details

According to the FIR, Amardeep Construction was formed in 2011 by four partners—Jeram Gami, his brother Govind Jetha Gami, Kamlesh Minat and Premji Patel—each holding a 25 per cent stake. In 2014, the partners decided to undertake a redevelopment project named Anutham Project at 90 Feet Road, Mulund East.

Initially, the company office functioned from the premises of Jaydeep Construction, owned by Minat and Patel, in Vikhroli. As the project was financially lucrative, Minat and Patel allegedly pressured the Gami brothers to alter the partnership structure. Subsequently, Minat and Patel’s shares were increased to 33 per cent each, while the Gami brothers’ stakes were reduced to 17 per cent each.

Alleged financial irregularities

The complainant alleged that in 2017, Gami discovered financial irregularities committed by Minat and Patel involving investors and customers.

Despite violating company rules and conditions related to the sale of flats, the accused allegedly registered Flat No. 601 (C Wing) on August 30, 2018, and Flat No. 602 (A Wing) and Flat No. 601 (A Wing) on December 29, 2020, in the names of members of the Jadhav family.

Details of alleged misappropriation

As per the FIR, although the agreed price of Flat No. 602 (A Wing) was Rs 1,10,88,000, only Rs 7 lakh was deposited in the company’s bank account.

Similarly, for Flat No. 601 (A Wing), priced at Rs 1,10,88,000, only Rs 7 lakh was credited, while for Flat No. 601 (C Wing), valued at Rs 1.75 crore, only Rs 17,32,500 was deposited. In total, merely Rs 31,32,500 was credited to the company account.

Police allege that the remaining amount of Rs 2,55,68,000 was accepted in cash from flat buyers Raju Jadhav, Pravin Jadhav and Rani Jadhav, but was never deposited into the company’s bank account and was instead misappropriated by the accused.

Possession dispute

As the company did not receive the full payment, possession of the flats was not handed over to the buyers and the flats remained locked under the company’s control. Later, the Jadhav family allegedly took possession of these flats on November 22, 2025.

It has further been alleged that Minat and Patel failed to place essential documents such as agreements, payment receipts, possession letters and related records on the company’s official register.

Police action

The Navghar police have registered the offence for incidents that allegedly took place between August 30, 2018, and December 29, 2020, under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway.

