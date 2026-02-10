 Sunetra Pawar Assumes Charge As Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister At Mantralaya In Mumbai
Sunetra Pawar Assumes Charge As Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister At Mantralaya In Mumbai

Sunetra Pawar officially assumed charge as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister on Tuesday, days after being sworn in as the state’s first woman Dy CM. She began the day with visits to Siddhivinayak temple and Chaityabhoomi before heading to Mantralaya. Pawar has been assigned key portfolios including excise, sports and minority development.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Sunetra Pawar officially assumed charge as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday. Pawar, who recently took oath as the state’s first woman deputy chief minister, was seen seated on her 'Deputy Chief Minister' chair after formally assuming charge of her office at the Mantralaya in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her son, Parth Pawar and other senior leaders of the NCP.

Earlier in the morning, Sunetra Pawar began her first day of official engagements by offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her son Parth Pawar, senior NCP leader Praful Patel, Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar, and other party leaders during the temple visit. The deputy CM sought blessings at the revered shrine before stepping into her new role.

Following the Siddhivinayak darshan, Pawar proceeded to Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, where she paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar. She offered floral tributes at the memorial of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and observed a moment of silence in his remembrance.

Sunetra Pawar Visits NCP Office, Pays Tribute To Late Husband

Later, the deputy chief minister visited the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office in Mumbai, where she was accorded a warm welcome by a large gathering of party workers and leaders. She paid tribute to her husband and late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar at the NCP office. Supporters greeted her with slogans and expressed solidarity as she assumed greater responsibilities within the party and the state government.

The visits come days after Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as Maharashtra’s first woman deputy chief minister on January 31, following the tragic death of her husband and former deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28. His sudden demise had sent shockwaves across the state’s political landscape.

In the recent cabinet portfolio allocation, Sunetra Pawar has been assigned key departments including state excise, sports, and minority development. In addition, she has been appointed Guardian Minister for Pune and Beed districts, placing her in charge of overseeing development and administrative coordination in the two regions.

She is likely to travel to New Delhi in the coming days to meet senior Central leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Before heading to Mumbai, Sunetra Pawar had visited Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune to meet NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar. The veteran leader is currently undergoing treatment for throat-related issues and persistent coughing. Pawar’s visit was described as a courtesy call to enquire about his health.

