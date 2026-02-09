Sharad Pawar Health Update: Supriya Sule Shares Details Of NCP (SP) Chief Admitted To Pune Hospital

Pune: Supriya Sule on Monday, February 9, shared an update on the health of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune. In her Instagram story, Sule said that Pawar is suffering from chest congestion and has been advised a five-day course of antibiotics.

Not just this, she also expressed gratitude to the medical team treating her father and thanked all the good wishes and support.

In her story on Instagram, she wrote, "Baba has chest congestion. Need 5 days of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other viral parameters are normal. Thank you all for all your good wishes and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all doctors."