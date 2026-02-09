 What Is The Health Condition Sharad Pawar Is Suffering From? Is It Fatal; Know Here
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic after complaints of persistent cough and throat discomfort. The 85-year-old was taken from Baramati as a precaution after experiencing breathing difficulty and chest congestion. Doctors are conducting detailed evaluations, and further updates on his health condition are awaited.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar | File Image

NCP (SP) chief and former Union minister Sharad Pawar was admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday, February 9, after he reported persistent coughing and throat-related issues. The 85-year-old leader was taken to the hospital from his residence in Baramati.

According to an update shared by the Office of Sharad Pawar, he experienced a cough along with difficulty in breathing. News agency ANI reported that the symptoms prompted his family to seek immediate medical attention.

Ruby Hall Clinic’s chief cardiologist, Dr Parvez Grant, confirmed Pawar’s hospitalisation and said a team of doctors would conduct a detailed medical evaluation before deciding the next course of treatment. “Upon arrival, a team of doctors will check him and accordingly further course of action will be decided,” Dr Grant told PTI.

Pawar’s nephew, Shrinivas Pawar, said the senior leader had been coughing continuously since Sunday night and showed signs of chest congestion. Considering his age and medical history, the family decided it was best to shift him to Pune for further examination and care. Sharad Pawar is a survivor of oral cancer, which was diagnosed in the late 1990s.

Is Persistent Coughing or Throat Infection Fatal?

Medical experts note that while persistent coughing or throat infections are usually not fatal on their own, they can signal underlying conditions if accompanied by breathing difficulties or chest congestion.

What Is Chest Congestion? Is It Life-Threatening?

Chest congestion is generally linked to mild or manageable illnesses, but in severe cases, such as pneumonia or untreated respiratory infections, it can lead to complications. Most cases tend to resolve within a week to ten days with appropriate care.

