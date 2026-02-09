 Valentine's Day 2026: How To Propose Filmi Style Like Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur; Their Romantic Gesture Stole The Spotlight At KGAF
Valentine's Day 2026: How To Propose Filmi Style Like Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur; Their Romantic Gesture Stole The Spotlight At KGAF

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur drew massive crowds at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival during a promotional appearance for 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'. At the Asiatic Library Steps, the actors released red heart-shaped balloons and shared a romantic on-stage moment. Siddhant’s rose-petal gesture and compliment about Mrunal’s smile made the evening memorable for fans.

Siddhant and Mrunal at KGAF 2026 |

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur made a special appearance at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival to promote their upcoming film, Do Deewane Seher Mein.

Stepping onto the iconic Asiatic Library Steps amid a massive sea of fans, the duo added a romantic touch to the evening by releasing heart-shaped red balloons into the sky.

Siddhant was also seen showering rose petals on Mrunal, turning the moment into a picture-perfect celebration of romance. He also complimented her, calling her smile 'the most beautiful.'

Serving a lesson or two on relationships, Siddhant has plenty of inspiration for love birds. To start off with, he has gone all out to promote his reel-life heroine Mrunal and even publicly showered her with praises, compliments and red roses.

Take a cue from him, and if you plan on proposing to your Lady Love on V-Day make sure you do it in a grand way. There is still some time for the monsoon, but no harm carrying an umbrella to shade her from the harsh sun. Only make sure you stuff it with roses of her favourite colour like Siddhant. It will spring a romantic surprise for your girlfriend the minute she opens the umbrella, and the smile she flaunts is sure to make you go weak in your knees.

Siddhant can easily be touted the new love guru

Red balloons have never ever disappointed any woman and while a Valentine's date does involve taking your gf out for a lovely, romantic dinner, how about carrying a bunch of red balloons or roses when you go to pick her up.

Like they say, the first impression is the last impression! A simple gesture like gifting her balloons or red roses is surely going to make her day, and will help start your date on a fabulous note.

Also, like Siddhant remember to compliment your woman, because that's what every partner would love to hear.

While Siddhant called Mrunal's smile 'the most beautiful', you can use these cute compliments that will actually work.

~ "You're the best part of my life."

~ "You make my day beautiful & my life complete."

~ "You're my favorite kind of distraction."

~ "Your presence is like a breath of fresh air."

~ "Your smile is so captivating, it lights up my entire day."

