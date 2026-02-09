Sadhguru To Lead Sacred Yogeshwar Linga Maha Abhishekam On Mahashivratri; Here's Where You Can Register For Free

On the auspicious night of Mahashivratri, Sadhguru will personally conduct the Yogeshwar Linga Maha Abhishekam at the Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore, offering seekers across the world an opportunity to make a powerful offering to Shiva, the Adiyogi.

The Maha Abhishekam will take place on February 15, 2026 and will also be available via free global livestream.

Sadhguru says, "Mahashivratri is the most spiritually potent night of the year. Due to the planetary alignment, there is a natural upsurge of energy in the human system, making it the most powerful time to make an offering to Shiva, the Adiyogi."

He further elaborates, "So this is a powerful process, or if you want to call it a ritual, you can call it, it’s where you can connect with the Yogeshwara. The word Yogeshwara means one who is the lord of yoga."



For the first time this Mahashivratri, Sadhguru will offer a Maha Abhishekam to the Yogeshwara Linga. Through sacred offerings and specific chants, this rare process offers seekers an opportunity to connect with the Yogeshwara aspect of Adiyogi.

This Maha Abhishekam will help devotees receive Adiyogi's grace, offering them an opportunity to deepen their devotion and intensify their spiritual practice.

Mahashivratri is regarded as the most spiritually potent night of the year, when a unique planetary alignment creates a natural upsurge of energy in the human system. It is considered the most powerful time to make an offering to Shiva, opening oneself to grace and transformation.

The Yogeshwar Linga Maha Abhishekam is a rare opportunity to participate in an intense process conducted by Sadhguru himself, in the charged ambience of Mahashivratri at Isha Yoga Center.

The offering is open to everyone, irrespective of spiritual background or prior experience. Those unable to be physically present at the Isha Yoga Center can participate through the free livestream of the Maha Abhishekam, experiencing the sacred process from wherever they are.

This simple yet powerful participation allows individuals and families to align themselves with the energies of Yogeshwar Linga on this significant night.

Participants can register for free by visiting sadhguru.co/ym and providing their name and date of birth; time of birth is optional. There is no fee for registration or participation in the Yogeshwar Linga Maha Abhishekam.

Registrants will receive access to the livestream and further instructions to make the most of this offering on Mahashivratri.

Each year, thousands of devotees gather at Isha Yoga Center to observe Mahashivratri through powerful processes, music and meditation.

As part of the celebrations, Maha Annadanam, the sacred offering of food, is made to the masses who participate through the night. While participation in the Yogeshwar Linga Maha Abhishekam is completely free, devotees are welcome to contribute towards Mahashivratri activities and Maha Annadanam, and such donations are deeply appreciated.