Grammy-Winner, Ricky Kej, On His Wish Of 'Performing At Kala Ghoda's 100th Edition Of Arts Festival; WATCH

 Grammy-Winner, Ricky Kej, On His Wish Of 'Performing At Kala Ghoda's 100th Edition Of Arts Festival
Grammy-Winner, Ricky Kej, On His Wish Of 'Performing At Kala Ghoda's 100th Edition Of Arts Festival

3-time Grammy-winning singer and musician Ricky Kej and his band performed at the festival. From the award-winning tracks to rural folk songs from Rajasthan & Punjab with modern twists, the band set the right tone for the evening. They also performed their for Ganga & on tribal farmers.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Grammy-Winner Ricky Kej Has A Special Wish; Watch Video To Hear Him Speak About It | FPJ

3-time Grammy Award-winning Indian Musician Ricky Kej recently set the stage on fire at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai on Saturday, February 7. He, along with his band, performed at the iconic Asiatic Library premises to celebrate the 26th edition of the festival. The band showcased one of the highlight performances and award-winning tracks.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Ricky Kej opened up on his long-lost wish of performing at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. He said, "It’s my first time performing here, and it’s a truly mesmerising experience. I always wanted to perform over here, that too at this iconic location, the Asiatic Library steps, just phenomenal."

The band set the right tone for the evening with enthralling performances. They also performed rural folk songs from Rajasthan & Punjab with modern twists. Ricky Kej added, "It’s amazing to see the Kala Ghoda art festival is celebrating 26 years cause I know how difficult it is to do something like this year after year, that too in one of the most populated cities in the world. I just hope I will live long enough to perform in the hundredth edition of this festival."

78-year-old music icon Usha Uthup proved age is no barrier as she delivered a power-packed live performance at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival on February 7. Performing at the iconic Asiatic Library Steps in Fort, the legendary singer's energy and charisma quickly transformed the evening into a joyous celebration, drawing cheers and applause from an enthusiastic crowd.

