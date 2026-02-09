 NH7 Weekender Pune: Prateek Kuhad, Talwiinder, Raftaar To Perform At 3-Day Event; Here's How To Book Tickets
NH7 Weekender Pune: Prateek Kuhad, Talwiinder, Raftaar To Perform At 3-Day Event; Here's How To Book Tickets

NH7 Weekender is set to return to Pune with its 14th edition from March 13–15 at Mahalakshmi Lawns. The festival features an all-Indian lineup including Prateek Kuhad, Raftaar with KR$NA, Talwiinder, King, Indian Ocean and Nucleya. Early Bird passes are available via District by Zomato for all three days.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
One of India’s most loved music festivals, NH7 Weekender, is set to make a grand comeback with its 14th edition in Pune. Scheduled to take place from March 13 to March 15 at Mahalakshmi Lawns, the three-day festival promises an electrifying experience with a power-packed, all-Indian lineup spanning multiple genres.

This year’s edition features a stellar mix of indie, hip-hop, folk and electronic music. Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, Punjabi sensation Talwiinder, and rapper Raftaaralongside KR$NA, are among the biggest highlights. The lineup also includes Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi, pop star King, fusion legends Indian Ocean and a specially curated set by DJ-producer Nucleya.

Adding further depth to the roster are Kashmiri artist Faheem Abdullah, pop artist Aditya Rikhari, Meghalaya-based rapper Reble, hip-hop and R&B artist Pho, and singer-songwriter Gini. Festival-goers can also look forward to unique collaborations, including Kushagra performing with fellow artist Tanishka. Representing regional and experimental sounds are Marathi house DJ-producer Kratex, Bharat Chauhan, and pop artist Maan Panu, making the lineup diverse and inclusive.

How To Book Tickets For NH7 Weekender Pune

Tickets for NH7 Weekender Pune are available online on District by Zomato. Music lovers can opt for the Early Bird Season Pass priced at ₹3,600, which grants entry to one individual for all three days of the festival, from March 13 to 15.

There is also a special Early Bird Under-21 Season Pass available at ₹2,700. This pass is valid for attendees born after the year 2004 and offers access to all three days of the event.

