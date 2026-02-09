Farhan Akhtar Spent A 'Lovely Sunday Evening' Unveiling New Collection Of English Songs At KGAF| VIDEO

Sachin Kumar Singh/FPJ

As the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 came to close, Farhan Akhtar made sure that he etched out a special memory in his fans' hearts. The actor unveiled his new collection of self-written English songs at the Asiatic Library Steps on the last day of KGAF.

Performing in front of a packed audience, the actor belted out a couple of songs from his album Echoes, much to the delight of his fans who cheered him on. RJ Rohini Ramanathan welcomed the singer-actor on the stage with a loud cheering, calling out his name "Far-haan, Far-haan"!

Farhan Akhtar commanded the stage with powerful vocals and emotional depth. The crowd sang along, clapped in rhythm and turned the concert into a shared celebration of music and expression.

Farhan's performance took fans back to his Rock On!! days, and people showed up in such large numbers that not a single seat was available at the Asiatic Library Steps.

"So lucky I was there at this venue," shared a fan, while another added, "Waited for 1 hour just to be told no entry ....at max capacity already."

Farhan performed to a packed audience | Sachin Kumar Singh/FPJ

Performing his self-written English compositions at the Asiatic Library Steps, Farah brought passion to the stage. He blended the strong vocals with emotional storytelling, reaffirming why his music continues to resonate across generations.

"Nobody has heard these songs and it is special for me to be playing it for the first time here. The lyrics of these songs are a bit predictable, so you might be able to sing along," Farhan told the audience during his performance. He also sang tracks from Dil Chahta Hai and Rock On!!.

The evening offered the perfect end to the fabulous 26th edition of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; it was fitting highlight for the festival's cultural spirit and theme.