 Farhan Akhtar Spent A 'Lovely Sunday Evening' Unveiling New Collection Of English Songs At KGAF| VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleFarhan Akhtar Spent A 'Lovely Sunday Evening' Unveiling New Collection Of English Songs At KGAF| VIDEO

Farhan Akhtar Spent A 'Lovely Sunday Evening' Unveiling New Collection Of English Songs At KGAF| VIDEO

Post the event, the actor took to his stories on Instagram to thank his fans who attended the event. "What a lovely Sunday evening at KGAF. Thank you to all who came and made it so special... Mumbai rocks," he shared.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Sachin Kumar Singh/FPJ

As the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 came to close, Farhan Akhtar made sure that he etched out a special memory in his fans' hearts. The actor unveiled his new collection of self-written English songs at the Asiatic Library Steps on the last day of KGAF.

Performing in front of a packed audience, the actor belted out a couple of songs from his album Echoes, much to the delight of his fans who cheered him on. RJ Rohini Ramanathan welcomed the singer-actor on the stage with a loud cheering, calling out his name "Far-haan, Far-haan"!

Farhan Akhtar commanded the stage with powerful vocals and emotional depth. The crowd sang along, clapped in rhythm and turned the concert into a shared celebration of music and expression.

Farhan's performance took fans back to his Rock On!! days, and people showed up in such large numbers that not a single seat was available at the Asiatic Library Steps.

FPJ Shorts
Farhan Akhtar Spent A 'Lovely Sunday Evening' Unveiling New Collection Of English Songs At KGAF| VIDEO
Farhan Akhtar Spent A 'Lovely Sunday Evening' Unveiling New Collection Of English Songs At KGAF| VIDEO
Silver Surges Nearly 5%, Gold Hits ₹1.57 Lakh Amid Global Market Rebound
Silver Surges Nearly 5%, Gold Hits ₹1.57 Lakh Amid Global Market Rebound
Maharashtra HSC Exam To Be Conducted Tomorrow At 11 AM; Check Important Documents To Carry and Guidelines
Maharashtra HSC Exam To Be Conducted Tomorrow At 11 AM; Check Important Documents To Carry and Guidelines
Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin e-KYC Correction Last Call, Miss March 31 And Monthly ₹1,500 Aid May Stop
Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin e-KYC Correction Last Call, Miss March 31 And Monthly ₹1,500 Aid May Stop

"So lucky I was there at this venue," shared a fan, while another added, "Waited for 1 hour just to be told no entry ....at max capacity already."

Farhan performed to a packed audience

Farhan performed to a packed audience | Sachin Kumar Singh/FPJ

Performing his self-written English compositions at the Asiatic Library Steps, Farah brought passion to the stage. He blended the strong vocals with emotional storytelling, reaffirming why his music continues to resonate across generations.

"Nobody has heard these songs and it is special for me to be playing it for the first time here. The lyrics of these songs are a bit predictable, so you might be able to sing along," Farhan told the audience during his performance. He also sang tracks from Dil Chahta Hai and Rock On!!.

The evening offered the perfect end to the fabulous 26th edition of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; it was fitting highlight for the festival's cultural spirit and theme.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Farhan Akhtar Spent A 'Lovely Sunday Evening' Unveiling New Collection Of English Songs At KGAF|...
Farhan Akhtar Spent A 'Lovely Sunday Evening' Unveiling New Collection Of English Songs At KGAF|...
Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From February 9th, 2026 To February 15th, 2026 For All...
Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From February 9th, 2026 To February 15th, 2026 For All...
Heartwarming! Usha Uthup Performs Viral 'Ramba Ho' Song At Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; At 78,...
Heartwarming! Usha Uthup Performs Viral 'Ramba Ho' Song At Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; At 78,...
One Burger For ₹16,300! Is This The Costliest Dish On The Menu For Super Bowl LX At California...
One Burger For ₹16,300! Is This The Costliest Dish On The Menu For Super Bowl LX At California...
Samay Raina's First-Ever Home Tour; Check Out His Private 'Chill Area' And Massive Bedroom
Samay Raina's First-Ever Home Tour; Check Out His Private 'Chill Area' And Massive Bedroom