Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From February 9th, 2026 To February 15th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | February 09, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week brings clarity and resolution, helping you move past a stalemate or finally reach a decision. Your creative energy begins to rise. Relationships take centre stage, particularly marriage or business partnerships.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this period may bring the breaking down of situations that are no longer serving you, or a conscious decision to walk away from what has not been working. This is a good time to step back for healing and emotional recovery.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week you may decide to take charge of your life. You may feel motivated to grow, expand your influence, strengthen your foundations and stand firmly by your decisions. Financial matters come into focus.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week may tempt you to make bold choices or take risks. Avoid making decisions from a place of arrogance or impulsivity. Be mindful of your temper. Balance will be the key to navigating this period successfully.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week shall be about your feelings. Turn inward and connect with your emotions. Give yourself the time and patience to truly understand what your heart truly desires. At work, your dedication will show results.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week encourages you to walk away from boredom, stagnation or emotional disinterest. If a situation or offer no longer inspires you, it may be time to seek something more exciting. Remain open to fresh possibilities.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week brings a surge of energy, inspiration and renewed passion. While enthusiasm runs high, be mindful of impulsivity or getting carried away too quickly. Take time to plan ahead and gather all necessary information.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week marks the beginning of a new chapter, encouraging you to explore fresh options and lighter paths ahead. It is time to release unnecessary burdens and responsibilities that have weighed you down for too long.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, expect powerful shifts through change, transformation, travel and healing. Friendships, celebrations, alliances and meaningful connections come into focus. Financial matters show improvement or increased stability.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week shall help you move away from overthinking and anxious patterns and shift toward meaningful, purposeful action. It is time to confront your fears and redirect your focus toward higher, more expansive goals.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week brings renewed energy, enthusiasm and a fresh sense of optimism. You may feel inspired to take a leap of faith or embrace a risk, supported by growing clarity that helps you move forward with confidence.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week brings your attention to work, career and financial matters. You may encounter competition or subtle power dynamics. Trust your instincts and judgement to guide you through this phase with clarity.