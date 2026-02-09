Disha Patani Turns Up Heat In Striking Red Corset Lehenga-Pictures

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 09, 2026
Disha Patani recently dropped a striking series of pictures on Instagram, showcasing her in a bold red two-piece ethnic ensemble that instantly grabbed attention.
The outfit features a strapless corset-style blouse, gripping her silhouette while adding a modern, structured edge to the traditional look.
The blouse stands out for its intricate floral embroidery, detailed with metallic threadwork that adds depth, texture, and couture-level finesse.
Her jewellery choice remained regal, featuring an alluring gold statement necklace complemented by matching gold earrings.
Disha styled her hair in a classic long, sleek braid draped over one shoulder, lending a old-world charm to the outfit.
She paired the corset with a shimmering red lehenga, crafted in a glossy fabric which elevated the overall look.
Disha’s look beautifully blended modern corsetry with traditional Indian craftsmanship and sent hearts of many racing.