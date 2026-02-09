 Heartwarming! Usha Uthup Performs Viral 'Ramba Ho' Song At Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; At 78, Music Legend Proves Age Is Just A Number
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHeartwarming! Usha Uthup Performs Viral 'Ramba Ho' Song At Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; At 78, Music Legend Proves Age Is Just A Number

Heartwarming! Usha Uthup Performs Viral 'Ramba Ho' Song At Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; At 78, Music Legend Proves Age Is Just A Number

Usha Uthup's energy is unmatched, and when she steps on stage, you can't help but groove to her beats. The legendary singer performed live at the Mumbai's Asiatic Library Steps during the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival on February 7, and the atmosphere quickly turned into a full-blown celebration.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Usha Uthup |

78-year-old music icon Usha Uthup proved age is no barrier as she delivered a power-packed live performance at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival on February 7. Performing at the iconic Asiatic Library Steps in Fort, the legendary singer's energy and charisma quickly transformed the evening into a joyous celebration, drawing cheers and applause from an enthusiastic crowd.

Thousands of fans gathered to watch Usha Uthup take over the stage with her signature retro-pop numbers with a modern touch. The veteran singer kept the crowd hooked not just with her music but also with her humorous commentary between sets.

Scroll down to watch the video where Usha Uthup turned Kala Ghoda Arts Festival into a lively celebration.

Delighting fans across generations, Usha Uthup's infectious energy and stage presence was on full display during the performance which saw the audience breaking into a gig, as they danced with joyous fervor to the singer's tunes, transforming the evening into a vibrant celebration.

FPJ Shorts
Heartwarming! Usha Uthup Performs Viral 'Ramba Ho' Song At Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; At 78, Music Legend Proves Age Is Just A Number
Heartwarming! Usha Uthup Performs Viral 'Ramba Ho' Song At Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; At 78, Music Legend Proves Age Is Just A Number
Harshit Rana Injury Update: Ruled Out Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India Pacer Undergoes Surgery
Harshit Rana Injury Update: Ruled Out Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India Pacer Undergoes Surgery
SBI Share Price Jumps 6% Post Q3 Results, Biggest Single-Day Gain Since June 2024 Makes It Nifty Top Gainer
SBI Share Price Jumps 6% Post Q3 Results, Biggest Single-Day Gain Since June 2024 Makes It Nifty Top Gainer
One Burger For ₹16,300! Is This The Costliest Dish On The Menu For Super Bowl LX At California Stadium?
One Burger For ₹16,300! Is This The Costliest Dish On The Menu For Super Bowl LX At California Stadium?

"I'm so excited to be a part of Kala Ghoda one more time," the singer shared in a video before the concert. It was her first time performing at the Asiatic Library steps and she termed the occasion as "iconic and historic". "Being born and brought up in Bombay, and to get an opportunity to be at the Asiatic Library steps, woah, I am just waiting for that," she added.

Read Also
WATCH: Fans Vibing At Concert Of 78-Year-Old, Usha Uthup In Mumbai Will Bring Smile On Your Face
article-image

During the performance, Sunita Rao, who was sitting in the audience, joined Usha Uthup on stage and sang her popular song 'Pari Hu Mein', as Usha took to the drums.

The spontaneous Usha Uthup X Suneeta Rao performance was the surprise element for fans, but without much adieu, it was also the collaboration that Mumbai was waiting for!

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heartwarming! Usha Uthup Performs Viral 'Ramba Ho' Song At Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; At 78,...
Heartwarming! Usha Uthup Performs Viral 'Ramba Ho' Song At Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; At 78,...
One Burger For ₹16,300! Is This The Costliest Dish On The Menu For Super Bowl LX At California...
One Burger For ₹16,300! Is This The Costliest Dish On The Menu For Super Bowl LX At California...
Samay Raina's First-Ever Home Tour; Check Out His Private 'Chill Area' And Massive Bedroom
Samay Raina's First-Ever Home Tour; Check Out His Private 'Chill Area' And Massive Bedroom
Goddess Sita Temples In India To Visit On The Occasion Of Janaki Jayanti 2026
Goddess Sita Temples In India To Visit On The Occasion Of Janaki Jayanti 2026
Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From February 9th, 2026 To February 15th, 2026 For All...
Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From February 9th, 2026 To February 15th, 2026 For All...