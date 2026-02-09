Heartwarming! Usha Uthup Performs Viral 'Ramba Ho' Song At Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; At 78, Music Legend Proves Age Is Just A Number

Usha Uthup |

78-year-old music icon Usha Uthup proved age is no barrier as she delivered a power-packed live performance at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival on February 7. Performing at the iconic Asiatic Library Steps in Fort, the legendary singer's energy and charisma quickly transformed the evening into a joyous celebration, drawing cheers and applause from an enthusiastic crowd.

Thousands of fans gathered to watch Usha Uthup take over the stage with her signature retro-pop numbers with a modern touch. The veteran singer kept the crowd hooked not just with her music but also with her humorous commentary between sets.

Scroll down to watch the video where Usha Uthup turned Kala Ghoda Arts Festival into a lively celebration.

Delighting fans across generations, Usha Uthup's infectious energy and stage presence was on full display during the performance which saw the audience breaking into a gig, as they danced with joyous fervor to the singer's tunes, transforming the evening into a vibrant celebration.

"I'm so excited to be a part of Kala Ghoda one more time," the singer shared in a video before the concert. It was her first time performing at the Asiatic Library steps and she termed the occasion as "iconic and historic". "Being born and brought up in Bombay, and to get an opportunity to be at the Asiatic Library steps, woah, I am just waiting for that," she added.

During the performance, Sunita Rao, who was sitting in the audience, joined Usha Uthup on stage and sang her popular song 'Pari Hu Mein', as Usha took to the drums.

The spontaneous Usha Uthup X Suneeta Rao performance was the surprise element for fans, but without much adieu, it was also the collaboration that Mumbai was waiting for!