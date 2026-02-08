WATCH: Fans Vibing At Concert Of 78-Year-Old, Usha Uthup In Mumbai Will Bring Smile On Your Face | FPJ

A heartwarming moment from Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is winning the internet as 78-year-old music icon Usha Uthup proved that age is truly just a number. The legendary singer performed live at the festival on February 7 at the iconic Asiatic Library Steps in Fort, and the atmosphere quickly turned into a full-blown celebration.

Thousands of fans gathered to watch Usha Uthup take over the stage with her signature retro-pop numbers, blended effortlessly with modern flair. Known for her powerhouse vocals and infectious energy, the veteran singer kept the crowd hooked not just with her music but also with her humorous, candid commentary between sets, which added warmth and charm to the evening. Despite being 78, Usha Uthup’s stage presence was electric, transforming the historic venue into a lively party zone.

WATCH VIDEO:

A video from the concert has now gone viral on social media, showing fans of all ages dancing, cheering and vibing to her performance. The clip was shared on Instagram by RJ Karamjit Singh, who was also hosting the event. In a moment that was captured, the RJ couldn’t resist joining the crowd, stepping off the stage to dance his heart out alongside young fans.