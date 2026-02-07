Who Was Shabri Mentioned In The Epic Ramayana? Here's To Know Everything About Mata Shabari Jayanti Date, Muhurat & More

Shabari Jayanti | Pinterest

Shabari Jayanti is a sacred Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Mata Shabari, a revered devotee of Lord Rama. The day marks the birth anniversary of Mata Shabari. The festival falls on Krishna Paksha Saptami of the Phalguna month in the North Indian lunar calendar, while states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and South Indian regions follow the Amanta lunar calendar and celebrate it in the Magha month. Here’s everything you need to know about this auspicious festival.

About Shabari Jayanti

Shabari Jayanti is also known as Shabari Smriti. The day marks the birth anniversary of Mata Shabari. This auspicious day honours her unwavering devotion, humility, and faith. Devotees observe special rituals and prayers, seeking divine blessings from Lord Rama and Mata Shabari. The auspicious day is primarily observed in Gujarat and Maharashtra, as well as in various southern states.

Shabari Jayanti 2026: Date and rituals

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be celebrated on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Saptami Tithi Begins - 02:54 AM on February 08, 2026

Saptami Tithi Ends - 05:01 AM on February 09, 2026

The legend of Mata Shabari

The story of Shabari’s devotion unfolds in the great epic, Ramayana, during Lord Rama’s search for his wife, Sita, who was abducted by the king of Lanka, Ravana. Accompanied by his brother Lakshmana, Rama arrived at the hermitage of Shabari, an ordinary tribal woman who had spent her entire life in devotion with the hope that one day Lord Rama would appear in front of her. Overwhelmed with the arrival of Lord Rama, she welcomed him with great reverence and offered him berries, carefully tasting each one to ensure their sweetness before serving them to the Lord.

Rama, deeply moved by her selfless love and devotion, accepted her offering with gratitude and blessed her, assuring her that she would attain moksha (liberation). In some versions of the tale, Lord Rama also asked Shabari to impart her spiritual wisdom, acknowledging her enlightened state. Her story stands as a timeless testament to the power of devotion, proving that God embraces the love and faith of true devotees irrespective of their social or economic background.