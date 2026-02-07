When Is Janaki Jayanti 2026? Here's To Know Everything About Date, Significance & More

Janaki Jayanti | Pinterest

Janaki Jayanti is celebrated annually to honour the birth of Goddess Sita. This auspicious occasion is primarily observed within the Hindu religion on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. The festival is especially revered in India and in the Mithila region, which corresponds to modern-day Janakpuri in Nepal.

This year, Janaki Jayanti will observe on Friday, February 21. Below, you can find details about its rituals, significance, and how to perform the Mata Janaki Puja on this special day.

When Janaki Jayanti is celebrated?

According to the Panchang, a significant day falls in the month of Phalgun. Janaki Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of Mata Sita, the beloved wife of Lord Ram. Legends state that Mata Sita, also known as Janaki or Vaidehi, was born in Janakpuri, present-day Nepal, which was the ancient capital of Mithila ruled by King Janaka, her father.

According to Hindu scriptures, she was not born in a conventional way; instead, she was discovered in a plowed field by the King himself, which is why she is revered as the Daughter of Mother Earth, or Bhumi Putri. The Goddess symbolises purity, strength, and a divine connection with nature.

Janaki Jayanti 2026 Muhurat

Janaki Jayanti Date: Monday, February 9, 2026

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 05:01 AM on Feb 09, 2026

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 07:27 AM on Feb 10, 2026

Rituals of Janaki Jayanti

Wake up early in the morning and take a bath before sunrise. Devotees should visit the Goddess Sita Temple to offer flowers to Goddess Janaki and chant her mantra. Many devotees observe fasts and consume only fruits and milk, while others eat sattvic meals throughout the day. Offer prayers to Maa Janaki and read the Sundarkand along with stories of Sita's life.