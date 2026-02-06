 Mumbai, Are You Ready For Ricky Kej Live in Concert? Day 8 At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Is Going To Be Spectacular
Grammy award winner Ricky Kej live in concert, followed by a performance by Usha Uthup, Saturday promises to be a musical fiesta for Mumbaikars who plan to attend Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. Check out the must-attend events and experiences happening today.

Anita AikaraUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Ricky Kej and Usha Uthup |

The final weekend of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is finally here and it comes with plenty of promises and surprises. The day is meant for music lovers with two back-to-back concerts: Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Live in Concert, followed by music legend Usha Uthup Live in Concert.

Usha Uthup will blend jazz, pop, Bollywood, and Indian classics in her performance which cannot be missed. There's more. The day begins with yoga disco, and for kids there is a workshop to create their own roller-coaster. They can also design an art deco building facade inspired by zigzags, sunbursts and chevrons and explore their love of Swiss Chocolate at Chef Anil Rohira's live demo.

Check out the most exciting activities, events and experiences on Day 8 of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026.

Must-visit activities, events and experiences on Day 8 of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival.

11AM-12PM: Yoga Disco - Parent and Child Yoga Adventure By Hiral Ruparel invites kids to stretch, groove, and shine while connecting mind, body, and rhythm at CSMVS Children's Museum (ages 2.5+).

11AM-12:30PM: Whirls Of Wonder By Anusha Gawade will let children design and create their own imaginative paper roller-coaster at CSMVS Children's Museum Amphitheatre (ages 6+).

12PM-2PM: Watch The Queen, a gripping drama by writer Aditya Rawal and director Daniel Owen Dsouza at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre.

12:30PM-2:00PM: Design an art deco building facade inspired by zig zags, sunbursts and chevrons, as you learn about the Art Deco era at CSMVS Children's Museum (ages 6–12).

2:00PM-3:30PM: Fall in love with Swiss Chocolate at this live demo by Chef Anil Rohira, powered by the Consulate General of Switzerland in Mumbai at Ministry of New, Fort.

4:30PM-5:30PM: Screening of documentary Timeless Heritage in Stone for kids exploring the heritage of stone artefacts at CSMVS - Nalanda Learning Centre.

4:30PM-6PM: Bhulakkad Gita – A Theatrical Storytelling Performance is an adaptation of a story by Ms. Sudha Murthy, presented in three different languages at CSMVS Children's Museum Amphitheatre (ages 6+).

5:00PM-6:30PM: Handcraft your own bite sized dim sums with Head Chef Rajat at The Dimsum Room.

5:00PM-6:30PM: Take a walk through the city’s financial hub Dalal Street to discover more than just stocks and shares (passes have to be collected at the Heritage Help Desk at 03:00PM).

6:10PM-6:35PM: Witness Kerala's vibrant Indian classical dance, Kathakali during Kalakshethram Renjish Nair at Cross Maidan.

6:00PM-7:30PM: Ricky Kej Live in Concert will blend Grammy-winning compositions, orchestral and world music at Asiatic Library Steps.

6:45PM-7:15PM: Acclaimed singer Suneeta Rao portrays Nayika expressing love in its many forms during her Bharatanatyam performance Temple Love at Cross Maidan.

8:00PM-9:30PM: Usha Uthup Live in Concert at Asiatic Library Steps promises an unforgettable evening of timeless melodies.

