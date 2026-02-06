 Tibetan Artists Perform Snow Lion Or Senggey Garcham Dance At Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya| WATCH
The revered Snow Lion Dance of Tibet captivated audiences at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 with its rhythmic movements, vibrant costumes and expressive performance. Symbolising fearlessness, strength and spiritual protection, the sacred dance is traditionally performed during festivals and religious ceremonies and is believed to ward off negative energies while bringing peace and prosperity.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 02:16 PM IST
Snow Lion Or Senggey Garcham Dance

The 26th edition of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival witnessed a rare and powerful cultural moment this year as Tibetan artists performed the Snow Lion Dance at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS).

The Snow Lion Dance is a traditional and sacred Tibetan performance that is deeply rooted in spirituality and symbolism.

The Snow Lion Dance is one of Tibet’s most revered cultural performances. It symbolises fearlessness, joy, strength, and spiritual protection. The Snow Lion represents the union of spiritual power and earthly grace.

This traditional dance is considered sacred for Tibetans, and it is performed during important festivals and religious ceremonies. The dance is believed to ward off negative energies and bring peace and prosperity to the surroundings.

The Snow Lion Dance at CSMVS

The Snow Lion Dance at CSMVS

At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026, the artists captivated the audience with their rhythmic movements, vibrant costumes, and dramatic expressions, offering a glimpse into Tibet's rich cultural and spiritual traditions.

The dancers performed in the center of CSMVS, moving with precision and energy, as the Snow Lion seemed to come alive, reminding viewers that culture survives not only in history books, but through living, breathing traditions passed down through generations.

For the Tibetan delegation, the performance was more than an artistic display. It was a celebration of identity, resilience, and continuity. Presenting such sacred art form in a public, multicultural space reinforced the importance of preserving intangible heritage, especially in exile.

The Tibetan presence at Kala Ghoda may have been brief, but its impact was profound, leaving audiences with a deeper appreciation of Tibet's spiritual legacy and cultural richness.

"This year marks the first-ever participation of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. In collaboration with the Kala Ghoda Association, the Tibetan cultural delegation was allotted space for exhibitions and performances, creating a meaningful platform to showcase Tibet's living heritage. Although modest in scale, the participation opened a vibrant cultural dialogue, allowing festival-goers to experience Tibetan traditions that are often seen only in monasteries and Himalayan regions," shared Tenzin Lekshay, official spokesperson, Central Tibetan Administration.

