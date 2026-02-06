Rose Day Is Tomorrow On February 7: Should You Gift Your Girlfriend Red, Pink Or Yellow Roses? Find Out The Meaning Behind Each Colour |

Love is officially in the air as Valentine's Week begins with Rose Day on February 7. Celebrated every year on this day, it marks the first chapter of the romantic week, setting the tone for heartfelt gestures and a loving getaway ahead. Whether you’re newly in love, celebrating years together, or simply expressing affection for someone special, a rose can often say what words cannot.

When Is Rose Day 2026?

Rose Day will be celebrated on Saturday, February 7, 2026, officially kicking off Valentine’s Week and leading up to Valentine’s Day on February 14.

Meaning of the rose colours

Rose Day isn’t just about gifting flowers; it’s about choosing the right rose that reflects your feelings. Each colour carries its own emotion and meaning, making it important to pick thoughtfully.

Red Roses

The classic symbol of love and passion. Perfect for expressing deep emotions to your partner or spouse.

Pink Roses

Represent admiration, gratitude and sweetness. Ideal for close friends, family members or someone you truly appreciate.

Yellow Roses

Stand for friendship, warmth and happiness. A lovely way to brighten a friend’s day.

White Roses

Symbolise purity, peace and new beginnings. A thoughtful choice when expressing sincerity or starting afresh.

Orange Roses

Reflect enthusiasm, desire and fascination. Great for someone you admire or are romantically intrigued by.

Lavender Roses

Signify enchantment and love at first sight, perfect for that dreamy, butterflies-in-the-stomach feeling.

Romantic ways to celebrate Rose Day

Surprise your partner with a handwritten note and their favourite roses, plan a simple coffee date with a single bloom, or curate a small gift box with chocolates, scented candles and roses. If you’re celebrating long-distance, send flowers with a heartfelt message or plan a virtual date.