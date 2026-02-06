Sushi Masterclass, Book Launch By Vir Das & An Evening Walk Inside Mumbai's Elphinstone College: Must-Visit Events At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Today

It has been a impressive week at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026, with an interesting line-up of events, experiences and activities. Things are only getting more much exciting as the festival enters its final leg because, like always, the best is saved for the end.

If you are headed to the festival today, and are clueless about where to begin and what to do, FPJ has a handy guide that will let you maneuver through Day 7 at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival with much ease. Plan your day accordingly and make sure you tick off all the events and experiences given below before you head back home. Also, don't forget to checkout the program schedule given on their website for more details.

Events & experiences galore on Day 7 at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

4:00 PM-5:00 PM: Screening of Jhankaar Beats followed by a panel discussion with director Sujoy Ghosh, actors Rahul Bose, Sanjay Suri, and Shayan Munshi, moderated by producer Rangita Pritish Nandy at Cama Hall.

4:30 PM-5:30 PM: Step into the world of eco-printing and experience art inspired by real leaves and flowers at Nature's Printers: Eco-Art Adventures at CSMVS Children's Museum. (Ages 7+)

3:00 PM-4:30 PM: Deep dive into the world of Sushi in a masterclass with Chef Mohit Singh of Otoki as he takes you through the ingredients, knife skills, and Japanese sushi philosophy at Otoki, Colaba.

4:00 PM-5:30 PM: Ft. Aditya Gundeti as PT Sir, Sumaira Shaikh, Abish Matthew and more will thrill you with their improvised crowd-work comedy show at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre.

5:00 PM-6:30 PM: Look back at Apollo Bunder during Gateway Gatha because there's a lot more to the Gateway of India than just the monument (tickets available at 3 PM at Rampart Row Heritage Help Desk).

7:00 PM-8:00 PM: Vir Das to launch his memoir in conversation with Rohini Ramnathan at Elphinstone College Quadrangle.

8:00 PM-9:00 PM: Meher Mirza, Simin Patel, Sona Bahadur, and Jane Borges explore Bombay’s history through its kitchens, from Irani chai and Goan curry during Bombay on a Plate: Culinary History of a Metropolis at David Sassoon Library Garden.

6:00 PM-6:50 PM: Rhythms of the Earth unites tribal musicians from across India at Cross Maidan.

6:30 PM-9:30 PM: Experience Sindh’s resilient heritage at the Sindhi Cultural Exploration with Saaz Aggarwal at Horniman Circle Garden.

8:00 PM-9:00 PM: A walk inside Elphinstone College at night (tickets available at 3 PM at the Rampart Row Heritage Help Desk).

8:45 PM-9:50 PM: Africa Meets India unites sitarist Imran Khan and singer Nina Ogot with artists from three continents at Cross Maidan.