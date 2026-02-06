Mumbai This Weekend: Mumbai's Flower Festival At Byculla Zoo, Last 3 Days Of Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; Kickstart Your Valentine's Week On High Note |

Mumbai is stepping into February on a vibrant note, with the city buzzing with colour, culture, and Valentine’s week energy. From immersive festivals and floral wonderlands to surprise celebrity appearances and the final moments of one of Mumbai’s most-loved art festivals, this weekend offers something for every kind of plan-maker.

Whether you’re looking to explore global cultures, soak in creative vibes, indulge in beauty experiences, or simply enjoy the city outdoors, this weekend is all about stepping out and making memories. Here’s your curated guide to what’s happening in Mumbai this weekend.

Gypsy Travel Festival

India’s only large-scale experiential travel and culture festival returns to Mumbai with destination storytelling, immersive workshops, travel talks and global cuisines. This year, international showcases like 'Amazing Thailand' and 'Magical Kenya' add a global flavour to the experience.

When: 7th & 8th February 2026

Where: Jio World Drive, BKC

Badshah’s Surprise Visit At SOCIAL

Badshah’s newly launched Shelter 6 vodka brand is taking over SOCIAL outlets across Mumbai for one night. The rapper is expected to drop in at one outlet to attempt a live world record, making it a surprise-filled night for fans and partygoers.

When: 7th February 2026

Where: SOCIAL outlets across Mumbai

Mumbai Flower Show 2026

Veermata Jijabai Udyan transforms into a floral spectacle with stunning installations, including flower-made replicas of musical instruments—a perfect daytime plan for families, couples and photography lovers.

When: 7th – 9th February 2026

Where: Veermata Jijabai Udyan, Byculla

Palladium Beauty & Hair Edit

An immersive beauty showcase featuring luxury brands like Lancôme, Kérastase, YSL and L’Oréal Professional. Expect curated pop-ups, product discovery and indulgent experiences just in time for Valentine’s season.

When: 6th – 15th February 2026 | 11 AM – 10 PM

Where: Courtyard, Phoenix Palladium

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival – Last Three Days

The iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival enters its final weekend, making these last three days the busiest and most anticipated. From art and food to music and performances, it’s your final chance to soak in Mumbai’s biggest cultural celebration.

When: Till 8th February 2026

Where: Kala Ghoda, South Mumbai