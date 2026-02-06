 Valentine's Week 2026 Is Here! Check Out This Romantic Calendar & Full List Of Important Days From Rose Day To Kiss Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleValentine's Week 2026 Is Here! Check Out This Romantic Calendar & Full List Of Important Days From Rose Day To Kiss Day

Valentine's Week 2026 Is Here! Check Out This Romantic Calendar & Full List Of Important Days From Rose Day To Kiss Day

Valentine’s Week 2026 begins on February 7 and ends on February 14, offering couples a full week of celebrations. The week includes Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. With dates spread across weekdays and weekends, planning ahead can help avoid missing special moments.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Valentine's Week 2026 Calendar: From Feb 7 To 14, Know When Is Rose Day, Kiss Day & Chocolate Day | FPJ

The first weekend of February 2026 is just around the corner, and love is already blooming everywhere, leading to the lovers' carnival, Valentine's Day. From newly turned couples to long-term soulmates, everyone is checking their calendars to plan their special dates in advance. Here's a sneak peek at this year's Valentine's Week, which starts on Saturday, February 7 and culminates with Valentine's Day on February 14.

Valentine's week begins with Rose Day and goes ahead with Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day, winding up with Valentine's Day.

February 7 (Saturday) - Rose Day

February 8 (Sunday) - Propose Day

FPJ Shorts
'Thu Hai Tum Par': MP Teacher Abandons Elderly Mother At Station; Heartbreaking Video Of Distressed Woman Triggers Concern Online- Watch
'Thu Hai Tum Par': MP Teacher Abandons Elderly Mother At Station; Heartbreaking Video Of Distressed Woman Triggers Concern Online- Watch
Valentine's Week 2026 Is Here! Check Out This Romantic Calendar & Full List Of Important Days From Rose Day To Kiss Day
Valentine's Week 2026 Is Here! Check Out This Romantic Calendar & Full List Of Important Days From Rose Day To Kiss Day
'Creating Panic For Monetary Gains': Delhi 800+ Missing Case Turns Out To Be Paid Promotion For Mardaani 3, Police Vows Strict Action
'Creating Panic For Monetary Gains': Delhi 800+ Missing Case Turns Out To Be Paid Promotion For Mardaani 3, Police Vows Strict Action
RBI To Introduce Derivatives On Credit Indices & Total Return Swaps On Corporate Bonds To Boost Bond Market
RBI To Introduce Derivatives On Credit Indices & Total Return Swaps On Corporate Bonds To Boost Bond Market

February 9 (Monday) - Chocolate Day

February 10 (Tuesday) - Teddy Day

February 11 (Wednesday) - Promise Day

February 12 (Thursday) - Hug Day

February 13 (Friday) - Kiss Day

February 14 (Saturday) - Valentine's Day

What's Special This Year?

Whether it’s exchanging roses, sharing chocolates or simply spending quality time together, Valentine’s Week is all about meaningful gestures and loving moments. This year, with the dates falling conveniently across weekdays and weekends, it’s the perfect opportunity to plan surprises, dates and mini celebrations in advance.

Mistakes To Avoid During Valentine's Week:

One common mistake people make during Valentine’s Week is losing track of the dates and realising it too late. Forgetting Rose Day or missing Chocolate Day can turn a sweet plan into a spoiled date. To avoid last-minute panic, set reminders in advance or save the Valentine’s Week calendar on your phone.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Valentine's Week 2026 Is Here! Check Out This Romantic Calendar & Full List Of Important Days From...
Valentine's Week 2026 Is Here! Check Out This Romantic Calendar & Full List Of Important Days From...
Sushi Masterclass, Book Launch By Vir Das & An Evening Walk Inside Mumbai's Elphinstone College:...
Sushi Masterclass, Book Launch By Vir Das & An Evening Walk Inside Mumbai's Elphinstone College:...
Mumbai This Weekend: Mumbai's Flower Festival At Byculla Zoo, Last 3 Days Of Kala Ghoda Arts...
Mumbai This Weekend: Mumbai's Flower Festival At Byculla Zoo, Last 3 Days Of Kala Ghoda Arts...
Lata Mangeshkar Death Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About 'Nightingale Of India'
Lata Mangeshkar Death Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About 'Nightingale Of India'
Shedding Winter Weight The Ayurvedic Way: 4 Simple Practices That Actually Work
Shedding Winter Weight The Ayurvedic Way: 4 Simple Practices That Actually Work