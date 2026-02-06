Valentine's Week 2026 Is Here! Check Out This Romantic Calendar & Full List Of Important Days From Rose Day To Kiss Day

Valentine's Week 2026 Calendar: From Feb 7 To 14, Know When Is Rose Day, Kiss Day & Chocolate Day | FPJ

The first weekend of February 2026 is just around the corner, and love is already blooming everywhere, leading to the lovers' carnival, Valentine's Day. From newly turned couples to long-term soulmates, everyone is checking their calendars to plan their special dates in advance. Here's a sneak peek at this year's Valentine's Week, which starts on Saturday, February 7 and culminates with Valentine's Day on February 14.

Valentine's week begins with Rose Day and goes ahead with Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day, winding up with Valentine's Day.

February 7 (Saturday) - Rose Day

February 8 (Sunday) - Propose Day

February 9 (Monday) - Chocolate Day

February 10 (Tuesday) - Teddy Day

February 11 (Wednesday) - Promise Day

February 12 (Thursday) - Hug Day

February 13 (Friday) - Kiss Day

February 14 (Saturday) - Valentine's Day

What's Special This Year?

Whether it’s exchanging roses, sharing chocolates or simply spending quality time together, Valentine’s Week is all about meaningful gestures and loving moments. This year, with the dates falling conveniently across weekdays and weekends, it’s the perfect opportunity to plan surprises, dates and mini celebrations in advance.

Mistakes To Avoid During Valentine's Week:

One common mistake people make during Valentine’s Week is losing track of the dates and realising it too late. Forgetting Rose Day or missing Chocolate Day can turn a sweet plan into a spoiled date. To avoid last-minute panic, set reminders in advance or save the Valentine’s Week calendar on your phone.