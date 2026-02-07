IND vs USA At Wankhede Stadium: How To Reach The Venue Using Local Train, Metro, Bus & Road |

As Mumbai gears up to host the opening India vs USA match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, thousands of cricket fans are expected to flood South Mumbai. Given the stadium’s central location and the absence of public parking, planning your commute can save you time and stress. Here’s a detailed guide on the easiest ways to reach Wankhede Stadium.

By Local Train (Most Recommended Option)

Mumbai’s local train network is the fastest and most convenient way to reach the stadium on match day.

Churchgate Station (Western Line):

This is the closest railway station to Wankhede Stadium. Once you exit the station, the stadium is just a 10-minute walk away via Maharshi Karve Road.

Marine Lines Station (Western Line):

Another nearby option is located about 15 minutes on foot from the stadium. Fans are advised to avoid peak hours if possible and follow police and railway announcements for crowd control.

By Metro

Mumbai Metro Line 3 connects key areas of the city to South Mumbai. Get down at Churchgate metro station and walk or take a short auto/taxi ride.

By Bus (BEST Buses)

BEST buses operate frequently in South Mumbai and are a budget-friendly option. Buses stopping near Churchgate, Mantralaya, or Nariman Point will drop you within walking distance of the stadium.

By Taxi Or App-Based Cabs

Taxis, autos (where permitted), and cab services like Uber and Ola can drop you near designated points. Drop-offs are usually allowed near Churchgate or the Marine Drive side. Be prepared for traffic congestion and police barricades closer to the venue.

By Private Vehicle (Not Advised)

There is no parking available at or around Wankhede Stadium on match days. Vehicles may be denied entry into nearby roads. If unavoidable, park far away and walk or use public transport for the final stretch.

Pro Tip For Fans

Reach the venue at least 2–3 hours early, wear comfortable footwear for walking, and keep your tickets and ID easily accessible. South Mumbai roads get heavily crowded during international matches, so patience and planning are key.