 Farhan Akhtar Has A Special Surprise For Fans Today At The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; Booker Prize Winner Banu Mushtaq To Attend Fest As Well
It's the final day at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival and as this fabulous season comes to an end, there's happening on exciting stuff happening on Day 9 as well. The interesting line-up includes Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq, Farhan Akhtar and Monali Thakur. Check the schedule to find out where you can spot them.

Anita AikaraUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 09:34 AM IST
article-image

All good things must come to an end and so is the wonderful 26th season of Kala Ghoda Arts Festival finally wrapping up. From being the source of so much excitement for Mumbai in the last week, it's finally coming to an end today.

But the last day at the festival comes with great promise and excitement. From Farhan Akhtar unveiling his new collection of self-written English songs at the Asiatic Library Steps to Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq and multi-award-winning author Volga discussing feminism at David Sasson Library Garden, there will also be a performance by Monali Thakur.

Poetry, Music, Dance and Masti on Day 9 of Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

11AM-1:30PM: A gathering of poets at David Sasson Library, followed by an open-mic session.

2PM-4PM: Savour the perfect chai in with tea expert Xavier Fernandes at YWCA International.

3:30PM-4:30PM: Come, attend a treasure hunt at CSMVS! (To register email education@csmvs.in, museum ticket will be applicable)

3:30PM-5PM: Sing your heart out in a karaoke celebration, paying tribute to the spirit of Mumbai city, conducted by Gaurav Sharma (Wakao) at Cama Hall.

4PM-5:30PM: Find magic in the everyday as you join author Nandita da Cunha for stories, drawing and inspiration from her book 'What’s the Point of Kiki?' at CSMVS Children's Museum. (Ages 5–9)

5:30PM-6:45PM: Join Farhan Akhtar as he unveils his new collection of self-written English songs at the Asiatic Library Steps.

7PM-8PM: Join Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq and multi-award-winning author Volga discuss feminism at David Sasson Library Garden.

7PM-8PM: Swaraj Stories will let you look back at Mumbai and the freedom movement through an immersive virtual history tour at Khaki Lab.

8:15PM-9:50PM: Monali Thakur’s live performance blends soulful ballads and high-energy hits at the Asiatic Library Steps.

9:10PM-9:50PM: Kathak reimagined! From Russia's Got Talent to Dance India Dance, Kumar Sharma and his troupe bring a high-energy, contemporary flair to classical Indian dance at Cross Maidan.

