 Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Supremo Hospitalised In Pune Following Complaints Of Throat Infection & Cold
Sharad Pawar, the 85-year-old NCP chief, was taken to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune from Baramati on Monday after experiencing throat infection and coughing. Dr Parvez Grant, the clinic’s chief cardiologist, said a medical team will assess him and decide on the next steps. Pawar’s condition is being closely monitored by doctors.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Supremo Hospitalised In Pune Following Complaints Of Throat & Cold |

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday, February 9, was taken to a hospital in Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic from his residence in Baramati following complaints related to throat infection as well as coughing.

According to an update from the Office of Sharad Pawar, the 85-year-old supremo reported a cough and difficulty breathing, ANI said.

Dr Parvez Grant, the clinic’s chief cardiologist, confirming the development, said that a medical team will assess him and decide on the next steps. "Upon arrival, a team of doctors will check him and accordingly further course of action will be decided," Dr Grant said as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, this news came just two days after the elections for the Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Elections were held on February 7. A total of 299 candidates are in the fray in the Zilla Parishad elections, while 528 candidates are contesting the Panchayat Samiti elections. The counting of votes is being held today. The voter turnout was recorded at 68.28 per cent. The counting of the votes began at 10 am today.

The elections were earlier scheduled to be held on February 5 but were postponed by the Maharashtra State Election Commission after the death of Ajit Pawar on January 28. Sharad Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar, passed away in a plane crash when a small aircraft crashed while attempting to land in Baramati. Apart from Pawar, all four others also died in the crash.

Meanwhile, a press conference is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Febraury 10, to address the questions in connection with the tragic death of Ajit Pawar, NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar said on Saturday.

While speaking to the media, Rohit said, "There are many questions in people’s minds. If you speak with technical experts, flying experts, pilots, journalists, or researchers, everyone has doubts, and we have similar doubts too. The questions and concerns we have will be raised there, and I hope we will get answers. Therefore, on February 10 in Mumbai, we will hold a presentation or press conference about it."

(With inputs from agencies)

