Mumbai News: BJP Leader Vivekanand Gupta Issues Stern Warning Against Extortion By Housing Societies Collecting Illegal Fees For Occupation Certificates

BJP Leader Vivekanand Gupta | Facebook

Mumbai, Feb 10: Senior BJP leader and advocate Vivekanand Gupta has warned that FIRs for extortion will be filed against office-bearers of cooperative housing societies who are charging exorbitant amounts from members under the pretext of obtaining occupation certificates (OC).

Policy approval process

Gupta, who was on the committee appointed by the state government to suggest a policy for granting OCs to buildings, said the policy for getting an OC will have to be approved by the standing and improvement committees of the BMC, and only then can applications be made. These panels are yet to be formed. The procedure for applying for OCs will be published in due course after the panels approve the same.

No agents appointed

Gupta said only the official fee needs to be paid by members of cooperative societies. He said no agents have been appointed for obtaining OCs. He added that the BJP is committed to helping, in a transparent manner, thousands of Mumbaikars who are living in buildings without OCs.

Extortion cases warned

Advocate Gupta stated that managing committees should not collect any money towards OCs. He said the charges will be nominal and will have to be paid directly to the BMC. He added that FIRs for extortion will be filed against all those who collect money from members ostensibly for obtaining OCs through agents.

Online payments only

The chairman of the Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association said payment to the BMC for OCs will have to be done only online and that no cash is involved. This being the case, members should not pay money to any “agent”. He said any money collected over and above the official charge will be illegal.

Goregaon case cited

A society in Goregaon has collected Rs 75,000 from each member for getting an OC. An activist said the money should be refunded immediately; otherwise, an FIR for extortion can be filed at the concerned police station against the office-bearers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/