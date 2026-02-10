Mumbai News: Woman Arrested For Trespassing In Ghatkopar Home With Hammer, Initially Sparking Child Abduction Fears

The Ghatkopar police have arrested Sunita Sunil Vitkar, 30, for allegedly trespassing into a private residence with criminal intent. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Ghatkopar police have arrested Sunita Sunil Vitkar, 30, for allegedly trespassing into a private residence with criminal intent. The incident occurred on February 9 around 3:45 PM at Room No. 10, David Chawl, Khlai Village, Vidyavihar West, at the home of Ram Tupat.

Incident at Grandparents' Home

According to the FIR, Kavita Sameer Sanap, 26, a professional makeup artist, lives with her husband Sameer, 28, and their two-year-old son Granthik, at Ambedkar Nagar, Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar West. On the morning of February 9, Kavita and Sameer left for work, leaving their son with Kavita’s parents, Ramila and Ram Tupat, at the David Chawl residence.

Around 2:00 PM, the couple returned to pick up their son. After having lunch together, they left the door unlocked and briefly rested. At approximately 3:45 PM, Vitkar allegedly entered the house and bent down near the child. Kavita, waking up to the scene, confronted her, at which point Vitkar pretended to be blind, saying “De mai de” (please give me something).

Bag Contained Hammer, Sieve

Kavita called her husband and parents, and Vitkar attempted to flee. Ram Tupat and Sameer caught her and seized her bag, which allegedly contained a hammer, sieve, chocolates, a pouch of tobacco, and small change. Vitkar freed herself and ran but was chased and caught again in Indiranagar, Vidyavihar West.

Local residents contacted the Mumbai Police control room (100), leading to Vitkar’s arrest. Some residents had recorded the incident on video, which went viral on social media, initially creating confusion that she was attempting to abduct the child.

FIR Filed Under BNS Act

Ghatkopar Police Inspector Satish Jadhav confirmed that investigations revealed Vitkar entered the home with intent to commit theft. An FIR has been registered under Sections 332(b) and 333 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act, and further investigation is ongoing.

Vitkar reportedly resides on a footpath near Ghatkopar Railway Station, police said.

