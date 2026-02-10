'Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Could Be A Conspiracy': NCP-SCP Leader Rohit Pawar Makes Explosive Statement On Dada's Untimely Death In Baramati

Mumbai: NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar on Tuesday, February 10, alleged that the death of Ajit Pawar in the Baramati plane crash could be part of a conspiracy. "We do not believe this was a mere accident. There is room to suspect sabotage," Pawar alleged.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pawar presented a PowerPoint presentation during his address to explain the sequence of events as per the party’s findings. In his address, he raised questions as Ajit Pawar was originally scheduled to travel from Mumbai to Pune by road on the evening before the crash. “The convoy had already started, but the travel plan was suddenly changed. Why did Dada not leave by car?” he asked.

Questions Flight Captain Sumit Kapoor

In the press conference, Pawar also questioned the track record of Capt Sumit Kapoor, who was piloting the aircraft on the day of the incident on January 28, citing his suspension for three years for alcohol consumption in the past.

He also said the Crime Investigation Department (CID) would not have full authority to probe the incident and demanded a comprehensive investigation by multiple expert agencies, including the National Transportation Safety Board, the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, the UK-based Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), along with Indian agencies.

He asked whether the aircraft's transponder was intentionally switched off before the final moments.

According to Rohit Pawar, the original pilots-Sahil Madan and Yash-were reportedly delayed due to traffic.

"Then how did Sumit Kapoor and Shambhavi Pathak reach the airport? Were they living nearby?" he asked, adding that Pathak had more flying experience on the Learjet than Kapoor.

He claimed that Kapoor remained silent when the aircraft tilted.

"Why did he demand the difficult Runway 11, and why did he attempt to land despite visibility issues?" the NCP (SP) MLA asked.

Raises Questions On VSR Company

Rohit Pawar further alleged that VSR Company, which owned the Learjet aircraft carrying the late leader, wielded influence over DGCA officials and could "get away with anything." "The final probe report of the 2023 crash involving a VSR company aircraft has already been submitted. Even now, VSR company planes continue to be used by high-ranking political leaders," Rohit Pawar said, questioning why the company's licence to operate was never scrapped.