 Sunetra Pawar Attends 1st Cabinet Meeting At Mumbai's Mantralaya After Assuming Charge As Maharashtra Deputy CM
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar arrived at Mantralaya on Tuesday to attend her first cabinet meeting, hours after assuming charge. The state’s first woman Deputy CM was seen seated on her official chair after taking charge. She was accompanied by her son Parth Pawar and senior NCP leaders during the visit.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar on Tuesday, February 10, arrived at Mantralay to attend her first cabinet meeting. In the cabinet, Sunetra has been assigned state excise, sports, and minority development. In addition, she has been appointed Guardian Minister for Pune and Beed districts.

The cabinet meeting came just hours after she officially assumed charge as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. Pawar, who recently took oath as the state’s first woman deputy chief minister, was seen seated on her 'Deputy Chief Minister' chair after formally assuming charge of her office at the Mantralaya in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her son, Parth Pawar and other senior leaders of the NCP.

Before officially taking charge as the Deputy CM, Sunetra Pawar offered prayers at Dadar's Siddhivinayak Temple, then headed to Chaityabhoomi, where she paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar.

Later, the deputy chief minister visited the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office in Mumbai, where she was accorded a warm welcome by a large gathering of party workers and leaders. She paid tribute to her husband and the late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar at the NCP office.

On January 31, Sunetra was sworn in as Maharashtra’s first woman deputy chief minister, following the tragic death of her husband and former deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Baramati air crash. His sudden demise sent shockwaves across the state’s political landscape.

Before heading to Mumbai, Sunetra visited Ruby Clinic in Pune, where she met NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar. The veteran leader is currently undergoing treatment for throat-related issues and persistent coughing.

