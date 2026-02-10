Mumbai: Muslim Advocates & Clerics Propose Regulated SOP For Loudspeakers During Ramzan 2026

Mumbai: Muslim Advocates & Clerics Propose Regulated SOP For Loudspeakers During Ramzan | Representative Image

Mumbai: ​Muslim advocates and law students have submitted a representation to the Government of Maharashtra, Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), seeking the formulation of a regulated, city-specific Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the use of sound equipment during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, which will start on February 17, subject to the sighting of the moon.

​The representation, led by advocate Faiyaz Alam and endorsed by religious leaders, civil liberties groups, and social activists, seeks a special, time-bound executive notification for the controlled use of decibel-regulated religious audio systems during the period.

​The representation says that Mumbai’s dense urban character and mixed residential profile necessitate a clear, uniform, and predictable regulatory framework, in order to avoid arbitrary enforcement, ground-level confusion, repeated controversies, and avoidable litigation that recur every Ramzan.

The advocates have categorically clarified that the representation does not seek any exemption from law, nor does it challenge existing judicial precedents. Instead, it proposes a law-compliant, technology-driven, and uniformly regulated mechanism, strictly within the framework of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, as interpreted by constitutional courts.

​“Courts have consistently held that loudspeakers are not an essential or fundamental religious right. Our representation is therefore not based on religious entitlement, but on the constitutional principle of reasonable accommodation through regulation,” the advocates stated.

​According to the group, a regulated SOP with objective technical safeguards would assist both citizens and enforcement agencies, while ensuring public order, environmental compliance, and communal harmony.

​Key safeguards proposed in the representation include the use of box-type or directional speakers, and locked and pre-calibrated decibel limits in accordance with prescribed norms. The representation said that the SOP should be operational only within permissible timings and applicable exclusively to the month of Ramzan.

​The representation suggested monitoring mechanisms with provisions for immediate withdrawal of permission in case of violation, ensuring that the SOP is not breached.

​The lawyers also urged the authorities to initiate stakeholder consultations and issue a Mumbai-specific executive notification or SOP, applicable strictly within city limits, to bring clarity, transparency, and legal certainty to the regulatory process.

​“We believe that regulation, not confrontation, is the constitutional way forward. A clear SOP will reduce friction, protect lawful religious practice, and strengthen public confidence in governance,” the advocates added.

​The representation also sought the help of the government in notifying a list or specification of decibel-capped, limiter-locked speakers easily available in the market, instead of leaving citizens to face ad-hoc enforcement.

​In 2025, Mumbai police started enforcing The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, in response to a Bombay High Court order on January 25, 2025, which stated that places of worship cannot violate noise pollution rules. The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, allow noise levels up to 55 decibels during the day and 45 dB at night in residential areas. Noise from loudspeakers can vary between 75 and 200 dB.

The month of Ramzan will end with Ramzan Eid which is expected to take place on March 19 or 20.

