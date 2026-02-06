 Ramzan 2026: NCP Ajit Pawar Faction Delegation Meets Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao Over Mumbra Civic Issues
Ramzan 2026: NCP Ajit Pawar Faction Delegation Meets Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao Over Mumbra Civic Issues

A delegation from the Nationalist Congress Party met Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao ahead of Ramzan, demanding property tax interest relief, action on illegal hawkers, improved water supply in Mumbra, and safety measures near Chuha Pul, with assurances of swift civic action.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
NCP Ajit Pawar faction leaders hold talks with the Thane Municipal Commissioner seeking solutions to Mumbra’s civic problems ahead of Ramzan | File Photo

Thane, Feb 06: Ahead of the holy month of Ramzan, which is set to begin on Thursday, February 19, a delegation from the NCP met Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao to discuss pressing civic issues plaguing the Mumbra region. The meeting focused on several key demands aimed at providing relief to residents and ensuring the city is prepared for the upcoming festivities.

Key discussion points and demands

Financial relief for citizens — NCP corporator Rajan Kine initiated the discussion by requesting a 100% interest waiver on property tax bills, similar to the waiver currently provided on water bills. The team emphasised that this move would significantly benefit the general public.

Infrastructure and safety concerns — The delegation called for a total ban on dumper truck movement near the Chuha Pul area. They highlighted that ongoing filling work and heavy vehicle traffic have made the bridge dangerous, posing a high risk of accidents, particularly for schoolchildren.

Water crisis management — With the demand for water peaking during Ramzan, the team urged the Commissioner to address the ongoing water shortage in Mumbra immediately to ensure residents do not face hardships during the fasting month.

Traffic and encroachment — Persistent traffic congestion from Amrut Nagar to Shimla Park was a major talking point. The delegation identified the primary cause as an influx of illegal hawkers from outside the area who occupy road space. They demanded strict action against these unauthorised vendors.

Commissioner’s response

The delegation formally requested Commissioner Saurabh Rao to conduct a field visit to Mumbra before the start of Ramzan to assess the ground reality.

In response, Commissioner Rao assured the team that he would soon hold a meeting with officers of the Ward Committee to address these grievances and promised a swift resolution to the highlighted problems.

Also Watch:

Thane Legal Crackdown: Criminal Charges Ordered Against 108 Builders And Contractors In Mining Scam
article-image

Attendees

The delegation was led by
Jafar Nomani (Mumbra Vidhan Sabha President, NCP, AP)
Corporator Rajan Kine

Other attendees included Raju Ansari, Rehan Pitalwala, Ibrahim Raut, Neha Naik, Ashrin Raut, Ayaz Bablu, Mamta Shah, and other party office-bearers.

