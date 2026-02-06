Thane Legal Crackdown: Criminal Charges Ordered Against 108 Builders And Contractors In Mining Scam

Thane tehsildar orders criminal cases against 108 over illegal minor mineral excavation | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane, Feb 06: In a major move to curb illegal activities in the real estate sector, Thane tehsildar Umesh Patil has ordered the filing of criminal cases against 108 individuals, including prominent builders, contractors and landowners. The charges pertain to the illegal excavation and transport of minor minerals within the Thane taluka.

Local authorities, including talathis and circle officers, have been directed to initiate the legal proceedings immediately. Furthermore, a comprehensive report on the matter is expected to be submitted by February 9, signalling a zero-tolerance approach towards the ongoing “minor mineral scam” in the region.

The nature of the violation

The rapid pace of urban development in Thane has led to a surge in new construction projects. While developers are legally required to obtain official permits and pay the requisite government royalties for mineral excavation, such as soil and stone, many have bypassed these regulations to evade taxes.

Investigations revealed that several entities were conducting large-scale excavation and transportation of minerals without any legal authorisation, resulting in significant revenue losses for the state.

Affected areas and seizure of assets

The illegal mining activities were reportedly concentrated in several key localities, including Thane, Balkum, Belapur, Mumbra and Dahisar. Despite repeated notices and warnings from the administration, the concerned landowners and developers failed to pay the outstanding fines or provide any court-ordered stay on the proceedings.

“We have given the violators multiple opportunities to comply, but they have consistently evaded their financial obligations to the government,” stated tehsildar Umesh Patil.

Strict enforcement actions

In addition to the criminal charges, the administration has initiated the process of seizing the properties of the defaulters. These assets are slated to be auctioned to recover the unpaid dues and penalties owed to the government treasury.

Also Watch:

The filing of FIRs (First Information Reports) is expected to commence today, marking a significant step in holding the construction industry accountable for environmental and financial regulations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/