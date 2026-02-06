Thane Traffic Chaos: Heavy Vehicle Accidents Cripple Mumbai–Nashik Highway, Jam Ghodbunder Road For Hours

Traffic comes to a standstill across Thane after accidents on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway trigger massive congestion along Ghodbunder Road | File Photo

Thane, Feb 05: Commuters in Thane and along Ghodbunder Road faced a harrowing Thursday as a series of vehicular accidents led to massive traffic gridlock, leaving thousands stranded for hours. This follows a previous incident on Wednesday, when a gas tanker overturned on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, causing a 32-hour traffic disruption.

Heavy vehicle accident sparks chaos

The primary cause of Thursday’s chaos was an accident involving a heavy vehicle on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway. The vehicle, travelling from Nashik towards Thane, reportedly lost control in front of the Rustomjee residential complex.

The impact was severe enough to push the vehicle into the lanes designated for traffic heading towards Nashik, effectively blocking movement in both directions.

Key routes severely affected

The resulting congestion significantly impacted several key areas:

● Mumbai–Nashik Highway: Traffic came to a complete standstill, with long queues of vehicles stretching for kilometres.

● Ghodbunder Road: The ripple effect of the highway accident caused severe delays for vehicles heading towards Thane.

● Majiwada to Manpada: Traffic crawled at a snail’s pace. A secondary collision between two vehicles on the Majiwada Bridge further compounded the misery, causing a temporary but total halt in movement.

Commuters and students hit hardest

The timing of the accidents proved particularly difficult for daily commuters and students. Numerous school buses were caught in the jam, causing significant distress to students who were delayed for hours.

Emergency and essential service vehicles struggled to navigate through the gridlock during peak afternoon hours. Many professionals heading to work faced gruelling delays, with several reporting being stuck at the same spot for hours.

Slow restoration of traffic flow

Traffic police personnel rushed to the accident sites to manage the situation. While efforts were made to clear the damaged vehicles and restore traffic flow, the sheer volume of heavy vehicle movement on these arterial roads made the recovery process slow and challenging.

Though authorities continued efforts to normalise traffic, the backlog of vehicles ensured that sluggish conditions persisted across the region.

