 Thane Accident News: Woman Killed, Husband & Son Injured As Container Truck Hits Scooter On Ghodbunder Road
A devastating road accident on Ghodbunder Road in Thane claimed the life of Asha Jadhav (35) after a container truck hit her family’s scooter from behind late Thursday night. Her husband and young son sustained injuries. The truck driver fled after the collision. Kasarvadavali police have registered a hit-and-run case and are scanning CCTV footage.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 06:25 PM IST
Woman Killed, Husband & Son Injured As Container Truck Hits Scooter On Ghodbunder Road |

Thane: A devastating road accident on Ghodbunder Road late Thursday night claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman and left her husband and young son injured. The incident occurred when a speeding container truck rammed into their scooter from behind.

The Incident

According to police reports, the accident took place at approximately 1:45 AM as the Jadhav family was returning to their residence in Kajupada, Thane, from Vangani, Badlapur.

As they were traveling on Ghodbunder Road from the Gaymukh-Kasedi Pada area toward Kashigaon, a fast-moving container truck struck their scooter with significant force. The impact threw all three riders onto the pavement. Tragically, one of the truck's wheels ran over Asha Jadhav (35), causing fatal injuries.

Local bystanders rushed to the scene and transported the victims to the Thane District Government Hospital. Upon arrival, doctors declared Asha Jadhav deceased. Her husband, Raju Jadhav (45), and their 10-year-old son, Devansh, sustained various injuries and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Complaint Lodged In Kasarvadavli Police Station

The driver of the container truck fled the scene immediately after the collision. The Kasarvadavali Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver for:

Rash and negligent driving.

Fleeing the scene of an accident (Hit-and-run).

"We are currently scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the vehicle and apprehend the driver," a police official stated.

Thane Road Rage: 46-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Assaulted With Iron Rod After Accident In Gandhi...
The incident has sent a wave of grief through the local community. In light of the tragedy, police authorities have issued an appeal to all motorists to exercise extreme caution when navigating highways at night and to strictly adhere to speed limits to prevent such heart-wrenching accidents.

