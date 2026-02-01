 Thane Road Rage: 46-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Assaulted With Iron Rod After Accident In Gandhi Nagar
A minor traffic mishap in Thane’s Gandhi Nagar escalated into violence when an auto-rickshaw driver was attacked with an iron rod by a two-wheeler rider over compensation. The injured driver filed a complaint at Chitalsar police, who have launched a probe.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Thane road rage incident in Gandhi Nagar leaves a rickshaw driver injured after an iron rod attack following a traffic accident | Representational Image

Thane, Feb 01: A routine traffic mishap escalated into a violent assault in the Gandhi Nagar area of Thane on Wednesday morning. A 46-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was left injured after being attacked with an iron rod by a two-wheeler rider following a dispute over accident compensation.

The incident

The victim, identified as Rajesh Chhatre, a resident of Dharamveer Nagar in Manpada, was operating his auto-rickshaw near Gandhi Nagar at approximately 10.30 am on January 28, 2026.

According to the police complaint, Chhatre was travelling towards his home when a two-wheeler approaching from Pokhran Road No. 2 suddenly crossed his path. In an attempt to avoid a direct collision, Chhatre applied his brakes abruptly, causing the rickshaw to lose balance and overturn.

Escalation to violence

Following the accident, Chhatre confronted the motorcyclist and requested compensation for the significant damage sustained by his vehicle. The request reportedly provoked the rider, leading to a heated verbal altercation near the Gandhi Nagar water tank.

The situation turned physical when the two-wheeler driver retrieved an iron rod from his vehicle. He allegedly verbally abused Chhatre before striking him on the head with the weapon. The attacker immediately fled the scene on his vehicle before bystanders could intervene.

Complaint lodged at Chitalsar police station

The injured driver was rushed for medical treatment, and a formal complaint was subsequently lodged at the Chitalsar police station.

“We have registered a case against the unidentified two-wheeler driver based on the victim’s statement,” said Senior Police Inspector Sunil Varude. “Investigation is currently underway, and we are reviewing local surveillance footage to identify the suspect.”

