 Thane Crime Branch Busts Serial Burglary Gang, Arrests Four Accused Linked To 18 Thefts Across Maharashtra
Thane Crime Branch arrested four accused for allegedly breaking into five shops in Naupada and stealing mobile phones and cash. Police seized six mobile phones worth Rs 1.15 lakh. The accused confessed to committing 18 burglaries across Thane, Mumbai and Kolhapur. They were tracked using CCTV footage and technical analysis.

Friday, January 30, 2026
Thane: Four Accused Who Allegedly Broke into five shops, including a medical store, and stole mobile phones and cash in the Naupada area was arrested by the Thane Crime Branch's property crime unit. Six mobile phones worth one lakh fifteen thousand rupees were seized from the accused. They confessed to committing 18 burglaries in Thane city, Thane rural, Mumbai city, and Kolhapur.

Accused Details

Accused names are Vinaykumar Krupashankar Paswan (21), Pradip Nishad (20), Rajveer Sanjusing Lahori (19), and Salman Ali Ahmed Ali Shaikh (22).

Burglary in five shops

This group of four broke the shutters of Atharva Medical Shop and five other shops in the Naupada area and committed burglary in a single night, stealing mobile phones and cash. In this regard, the owner of the medical shop, Anil Sakharam Parbalkar, had lodged a complaint at the Naupada Police Station.

CCTV help was taken

Considering the seriousness of the incident, Naupada police and property crime branch started a parallel investigation.

Based on the technical analysis of the CCTV footage from the spot and the information received from reporters, the accused were identified.

After that, Paswan and Nishad were arrested from Ulhasnagar, Lahori from Bilimora in Gujarat, and Shaikh from Dehuroad in Pune.

