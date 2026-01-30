Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest Habitual Fraudster Accused Of Cheating Retired Civil Engineer Of Over ₹4 Crore In Gold Trading Scam

Navi Mumbai Cyber Police arrest a habitual cyber fraudster accused of cheating a retired engineer of over ₹4 crore through a gold trading investment scam | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 30: The Navi Mumbai Cyber Police have arrested a habitual cyber fraudster who cheated a retired civil engineer of Rs 4 crore and Rs 23,000 by luring him with promises of high returns on gold trading investments. Investigations revealed that the accused is linked to cybercrime cases across 17 states in India.

Accused arrested after technical investigation

The accused has been identified as Kalpesh Kamalakar Shitap (47). He was arrested on January 28 from the Chandanwadi area in Thane following a technical investigation conducted by the cyber police.

How the fraud was carried out

According to police, the 68-year-old victim, a retired civil engineer residing in Nerul, was approached by the cyber gang with an offer of lucrative profits from gold trading. After gaining his trust, the gang persuaded him to transfer money into multiple bank accounts.

Between February and November 2025, the victim invested Rs 4 crore and Rs 23,000, expecting significant returns. However, when he realised that he had been cheated, he approached the Cyber Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Tracking and arrest

During the investigation, cyber police analysed the bank accounts and mobile numbers used in the fraud, which helped trace the accused’s location. Under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Prerna Katte, Senior Police Inspector Vishal Patil and his team laid a trap and arrested Shitap.

Links to multiple cybercrime cases

Further interrogation revealed that the accused, along with his associates, had opened fake bank accounts in various banks to divert the defrauded money. Police also found that he was involved in cyber fraud cases registered in 17 different states across the country.

Commission-based role

“A part of the money involved in the cyber fraud was transferred to the account of the accused, for which he got a fixed commission. The accused also worked as a real estate agent,” said Senior Police Inspector Vishal Patil from the cyber police station.

Also Watch:

Further probe underway

Police are now investigating further to trace the remaining members of the gang and to ascertain how many more victims were cheated using the same modus operandi.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/