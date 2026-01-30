The Biggest Airport In The World Is Larger Than Mumbai, Here Are The 10 Largest Airports Globally

Mumbai Skyline | Representational image

Airports are no longer just transit points where journeys begin and end. Some have grown into enormous urban spaces, complete with multiple runways, shopping districts, hotels, transit systems and cultural landmarks. According to a report in NDTV, the largest airports in the world operate almost like independent cities, handling millions of passengers while connecting continents and time zones every day.

Built to manage rising global travel demands, these aviation giants stand out not only for their size but also for their architecture, planning and efficiency. From desert expanses in the Middle East to modern hubs in North America and Asia, here is a closer look at the world’s largest airports by land area.

King Fahd International Airport, Saudi Arabia

Spread across an astonishing 776 square kilometres, King Fahd International Airport near Dammam is officially the largest airport in the world by area. The airport occupies more land than several global cities, including Mumbai. Designed by Minoru Yamasaki Associates, it blends scale with Saudi cultural elements and Islamic architectural influences.

Despite its vast footprint, the airport operates with carefully planned zones, long runways and wide open spaces that reflect the desert landscape surrounding it. Its sheer size remains unmatched in global aviation.

Denver International Airport, United States

Covering nearly 138 square kilometres, Denver International Airport is the largest airport in North America. Known for its tent like roof inspired by the Rocky Mountains, the airport creates a sense of openness and light as soon as travellers arrive.

Designed by Curtis Fentress, the terminal layout allows smooth movement between concourses, supported by an efficient underground train system. It is widely praised for combining functionality with bold visual identity.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia

Located in Sepang and spanning about 100 square kilometres, Kuala Lumpur International Airport was envisioned as an airport in the forest. Designed by Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa in collaboration with Malaysia’s AJM, the airport integrates greenery into its structure.

Wooden interiors, tree inspired columns and landscaped spaces reflect the country’s tropical character. The airport serves as a major Southeast Asian hub and a gateway to Malaysia.

Istanbul Airport, Turkiye

Positioned near the Black Sea and around 35 kilometres from Istanbul’s city centre, Istanbul Airport covers over 76 square kilometres. One of the newest mega airports in the world, it plays a crucial role in connecting Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Its architecture draws inspiration from Ottoman design, with expansive domes and vast interior spaces. The airport has quickly established itself as a major global transit point.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, United States

Spanning nearly 70 square kilometres, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport connects two major Texan cities. Its distinctive semicircular terminals are arranged to simplify aircraft movement and road access.

Designed with future expansion in mind, the airport balances size with clarity, making navigation easier despite its scale.

Washington Dulles International Airport, United States

Located 26 miles west of Washington DC, Dulles International Airport covers about 48 square kilometres. Known for its sweeping roof design by architect Eero Saarinen, it is a landmark of mid century modern architecture.

Serving millions of passengers annually, the airport remains a symbol of American aviation ambition.

Beijing Daxing International Airport, China

Beijing Daxing International Airport spans around 47 square kilometres and is instantly recognisable for its star shaped terminal. Designed to reduce walking distances, the airport places efficiency at the centre of passenger experience.

Its layout is inspired by traditional Chinese courtyard design, blending futuristic engineering with cultural roots.

Orlando International Airport, United States

Covering close to 47 square kilometres, Orlando International Airport is a major gateway for global tourism. Once a military base, it has transformed into a modern hub that emphasises sustainability and passenger comfort.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport, United States

Opened in 1969 and spread across 44.5 square kilometres, Houston’s main international airport reflects the city’s diversity and modernist heritage. It continues to evolve while retaining its original character.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport, China

Rounding off the list, Shanghai Pudong International Airport covers 40 square kilometres and serves as a vital gateway to China’s financial capital. Known for its large satellite terminals and cargo operations, it remains one of Asia’s busiest hubs.

From record breaking land areas to iconic designs, these airports prove that the travel experience often begins long before boarding a flight.